Before its last game, losing was something the South Warren football team hadn't experienced in some time.
The Spartans hadn't lost since the 2017 Class 5A state final – a 43-7 defeat at the hands of Covington Catholic – and had the state's longest winning streak at 21 games.
But after a 14-3 loss to Bowling Green two weeks ago, South Warren got back to its roots during an open week in an attempt to bounce back against Greenwood at The Swamp on Friday.
"Offensively, I think we've gotten away from attacking people, kind of being downhill and being more aggressive," South Warren coach Brandon Smith said. "I think we've gotten a little too passive over the course of the season and I think we've kind of got to get back to our roots of being more of an aggressive-type team instead of a finesse-type team."
While the focus is on themselves, the importance of Friday's game is not lost on Smith and his coaching staff. The loss to Bowling Green dropped the Spartans to 0-1 in Class 5A, District 2 play and moved the Purples to 1-0. Greenwood is 1-0 in the district after a 20-14 win at Christian County on Oct. 4. Bowling Green hosts the Colonels on Friday.
"We definitely bring that up because that's important – what the implications are of this game and what it means if we win, what it means if we lose," Smith said. "That is definitely something that is discussed with our players."
Taking care of the football will be key for the Spartans, after turning the ball over four times against Bowling Green and having a field goal blocked. In a 21-20 win at Glasgow the week before, Mason Willingham – making his first start at quarterback in place of injured Caden Veltkamp – was picked off twice, before eventually manufacturing a game-winning drive in the final minute.
"They responded like you would want them to respond. I think everybody had a good approach, a good attitude about it," Smith said. "The thing about it is it's not like we didn't know we had some of those issues. It's one of those things where you keep saying, 'It's going to come back to bite us, it's going to come back to bite us,' and then it finally does.
"That's always kind of a little bit of a wake-up call for everyone, but I've liked our approach, I've liked our attitude that we had during the open week and this week leading up to the game."
Defensively, South Warren will be tasked with slowing down the duo of Reed Slone and David Odom. The two led the Gators to a 4-0 start and a top-10 ranking in the Class 5A AP poll, before back-to-back losses to Logan County and Barren County.
Slone leads the team with 743 yards and eight touchdowns on 85 carries, and also has 218 yards and four touchdowns on 11 receptions. He didn't play in the loss to the Cougars due to injury. Odom has rushed for 601 yards and five touchdowns on 99 carries this season and Christian Hernandez has added over 300 yards on the ground.
"I think we've got to get a lot better at our tackling," Smith said. "I know that's something simple, but the last three or four weeks, I think it's showed up big time on film – our open-field tackling – so that's something that we've really put an emphasis on and trying to improve that, especially with a team that runs the ball and they've got those two really good wingbacks that are really elusive in space."
The Spartans are 5-1 all time against Greenwood and have outscored the Gators 213-28 in those five wins. Greenwood's only win in the series was a 17-16 victory in 2016.
Friday's kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Greenwood.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.