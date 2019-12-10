FRANKLIN – It wasn’t as clean as South Warren’s first two contests, but the Spartans pulled away at Franklin-Simpson late Tuesday for a 60-55 victory to stay unbeaten.
“It was just flat ugly and Franklin made it that way,” South Warren coach Blane Embry said. “They did a good job of bringing it right at us. They’re very athletic – as athletic as us – and things like that against a good defensive team like that.
“I told them, ‘I’ve tried to figure this out over 35 years of whether I’d rather win ugly or lose pretty, and I really like winning, so I guess I’ll head that direction with it.’ ”
Neither team led by double digits in the game and Franklin-Simpson (1-2) trailed by just one entering halftime and again at the start of the fourth quarter.
Carver, who finished with a game-high 28 points, put the Spartans up 48-45 following a timeout called with 5:51 to play by making a 3-pointer. It was answered at the other end by a layup from DeMarco Chatman, but a wide-open putback from Caden Veltkamp put South Warren back up by three, before Andreyous Miller made a 3-pointer with 4:10 to play to tie it 50-all.
Franklin-Simpson took its first lead of the quarter with a free throw from Chatman with 3:08 to play and eventually stretched the lead to three with two free throws from Andreyous Miller. Miller finished with a team-high 17 points and Chatman had 13 points and seven rebounds.
A quick strike gave South Warren a lead shortly after and the Spartans wouldn’t trail again. Caleb Mitchell scored his only points on a layup and the Spartans stole the inbound attempt, resulting in a Carver basket that put his team up 54-53.
The Spartans scored six of the final eight points in the game to close out the 60-55 win. All six were scored by Carver, who went a perfect 4-for-4 from the foul line during the stretch.
“The only thing going through my mind is helping my team out, getting the points for my team and making sure we secure the W,” Carver said.
Behind Carver’s 28 points were Caden Veltkamp with 14 points and nine rebounds and Tayshaun Jones had nine points for the Spartans. South Warren improved to 3-0 for the third time in program history and for the first time since the 2013-14 season, when the Spartans started 4-0.
South Warren 13 12 17 18 – 60
Franklin-Simpson 14 10 17 14 – 55
SWHS – Carver 28, Veltkamp 14, Jones 9, Hill 5, Stobaugh 2, Mitchell 2.
FSHS – Miller 17, Chatman 13, Stutzman 9, Lacouture 8, Partinger 6, Hogan 2.
GIRLS
South Warren 55, Franklin-Simpson 43
Brooke Stevenson finished the first week of the high school basketball season averaging 9.7 points.
On Tuesday, the South Warren senior guard scored above her average in the second quarter alone, putting in 10 points to push the Spartans ahead of Franklin-Simpson on the way to a 55-43 win.
“I really just thought, ‘I need to get this for my team.’ We had a few that were not making shots, so I was like, ‘Well, let me just pull it up for our team,’ ” Stevenson said. “Just trying to do everything as a team together.”
The Spartans (3-1) started slow, but closed the first quarter on a 6-1 run to take an 8-5 lead into the second, where Stevenson got started.
After a putback from Damyah Hopson got Franklin-Simpson (2-1) within a point of South Warren, Stevenson hit her second 3-pointer of the quarter to start a 9-0 run which she later capped off with a reverse layup to put her team up by 10. Stevenson finished with 15 points.
Franklin-Simpson got four points back on layups from Alera Barbee and Conleigh Wilson to make it 22-16 at the half and later cut the Spartans’ lead to four midway through the third on a Kate Norwood layup.
Taylor Enlow, who scored 13 of her game-high 17 points in the second half and also had 10 rebounds, knocked down a 3-pointer and followed with a layup to give South Warren a 31-22 lead with 2:33 to play in the frame, before the Spartans finished off the quarter with a 39-26 lead.
“(Enlow) is definitely not feeling too well. She’s a little under the weather tonight, so she had a little trouble getting going, but once she did, she’s a player who likes to really perform in the big moment,” South Warren coach Lane Embry said. “I was pleased that she really started taking over there late.”
The young Lady Cats attempted a comeback in the fourth, cutting the Spartans’ lead to 10 four times in the first three minutes of the quarter and later got the deficit to six with 3:36 to play when Norwood hit two free throws after getting fouled on a 3-point attempt, but it’s as close as they could get.
Norwood led Franklin-Simpson with 14 points and Hadley Turner had 13. The Lady Wildcats will travel to Logan County on Friday.
South Warren closed the game on a 8-2 run to move to 3-1, with the only loss in the early season coming to defending Region 4 champion Barren County. Behind Enlow and Stevenson were Lexi Button and Emily Reynolds with 11 and seven points, respectively. The Spartans will host Warren East on Friday.
South Warren 8 14 17 16 – 55
Franklin-Simpson 5 11 10 17 – 43
SWHS – T. Enlow 17, Stevenson 15, Button 11, Reynolds 7, Bennett 3, Deaton 2.
FSHS – Norwood 14, Turner 13, McCutchen 6, Barbee 4, Hutcherson-Johnson 2, Wilson 2, Hopson 2.
