South Warren's softball team won two out of three games played at the Lafayette Five-Star General Tournament held Saturday at Lafayette High School in Lexington.
The Spartans dropped an 11-3 decision to Anderson County and beat Great Crossing 4-3 and topped Lexington Catholic 5-2 in eight innings.
In the first game of the day against Lexington Catholic, South Warren's McLaine Hudson went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double and two RBIs. Layla Ogden added a three-run home run and picked up the win pitching in relief. Ogden tossed the final three innings, allowing one runs while striking out six batters. Courtney Norwood pitched the first five innings for South, allowing one run while striking out three.
Hudson went 3-for-4 with two home runs and tallied four RBIs in the win against Great Crossing. Hudson's three-run shot was the walk-off winner for the Spartans. Katie Walker added a 2-for-3 day at the plate. Norwood earned the win with three scoreless innings of relief, striking out five.
Hudson added her fourth home run of the day in the loss to Anderson County. She was 2-for-2 at the plate with a homer, a double and two RBIs. Ogden added a 2-for-3 effort with two doubles, Hope White was 2-for-3 with a double and Kinleigh Russell chipped in with an RBI.
South Warren (20-3) hosts Logan County on Monday.
Barren County 6, Christian County 1
Barren County claimed a pair of wins in the Lafayette Five-Star General Tournament on Saturday, downing Breathitt County 16-1 in four innings and topping Christian County 6-1 in Lexington.
Against Breathitt, Trojanettes starting pitcher Chloe Witcher fired four no-hit innings for the win. She struck out six. At the plate, Adison Smith was 2-for-2, Briley Aidala connected for a home run, and Katie Murphy, Abby Elmore and Katie Gearlds each hit a double.
Aidala hit another home run in the win against Christian County. Gearlds went 2-for-3 and Riley Reed was 2-for-3 with a triple. Witcher picked up the win in the circle, striking out 12.
Barren County (20-1) visits Franklin-Simpson on Monday.
Baseball
Bowling Green 11, Green County 1
Luke Idlett went 2-for-3 with two RBIs to pace host Bowling Green to an 11-1 win in six innings over Green County on Saturday.
Ethan Madison was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, Grayson Newman had a triple and an RBI, and Drew Isenberg, Ben Davenport and Evan Schallert each added a double and RBI in the win.
Griffin Rich picked up the win after pitching two innings of scoreless relief. He struck out three.
Bowling Green (12-10) hosts District 14 rival Greenwood on Monday.
Logan County 7, Daviess County 6
Homestanding Logan County outlasted Daviess County for a 7-6 win in eight innings on Saturday.
Chance Sweeney was 3-for-4 with three RBIs to lead the Cougars. Kade Wall went 2-for-3 with two runs scored, Davin Yates tallied a triple and two RBIs, and Tripp Wadlington and Samuel Hayes added an RBI apiece in the win.
James Singleton earned the win in relief, allowing two runs (one earned) off three hits over three innings. He struck out four.
Logan County (12-12) hosts District 13 foe Todd County Central on Monday.
East Robertson 7, Franklin-Simpson 2
Visiting East Robertson (Tenn.) picked up a 7-2 win over Franklin-Simpson on Saturday.
Brevin Scott drove in a run and Gavin Dickerson doubled and scored a run for the host Wildcats.
Franklin-Simpson (8-17) hosts District 13 rival Russellville on Monday.