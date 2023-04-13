South Warren's softball team made the most of some R&R during their spring break trip to Florida last week.
The Spartans got plenty of time at the beach, but they stayed sharp at the same time with four games during that Sunshine State swing. That was evident Thursday, as South jumped on visiting District 14 rival Bowling Green early and often for a 15-0 win that took just three innings.
"I think it helped a lot, playing those competitive teams in Florida," South Warren coach Kelly Reynolds said. "We had a good weekend, the weekend before in Huntsville, too. Playing the four games in Huntsville and then turning around and going to Florida and getting in four games was very helpful just to keep them going. When you're playing over spring break, it's a whole different atmosphere. You've got some beach time during the day and relaxation, then you play that night and it's just not as stressful."
South Warren (14-2 overall, 1-0 District 14) got going early, with McLaine Hudson leading off the bottom of the first inning with a single and Hope White drawing a walk to put two runners on. One out later, Layla Ogden brought in a run with an RBI groundout, but the Lady Purples were within an out of escaping without too much damage.
Spartans freshman second baseman Kinleigh Russell wouldn't let them, delivering a two-run double to right-center field before Briley Pruitt followed with an RBI single to cap the four-run rally.
It was the start of a big day for Russell, who went 2-for-3 at the plate with four RBIs.
"Kinleigh didn't get much time last year and this year she's getting the time and she's producing," Reynolds said.
Bowling Green (0-7, 0-1) switched pitchers to in the second, but that failed to slow down the Spartans. Hudson (3-for-3, two RBIs) led off the frame with her team-leading fourth home run of the season, Jenna Lindsey and Russell connected for back-to-back RBI singles, Pruitt drew a bases-loaded walk to force in another run, Kaylee Wilson drove in a run on a fielder's choice and Hudson finished off the six-run outburst with a run-scoring single.
"We had the conversation before the game started -- you know it's a district game, but we treat every game like it's a major competitive game," Reynolds said. "I thought our girls did a really good job of tuning into the pitching and getting their timing down and producing some hits and scoring some runs."
The Lady Purples broke up the no-hitter in the top of the third when Abby Ross led off with a single, but Spartans starting pitcher Kendall Willingham quickly got three outs to strand the runner at first.
Willingham worked all three innings for the win, finishing with five strikeouts.
"She's done a great job for us this year," Reynolds said. "Having the pitching staff we have this year and having three really good pitchers, Kendall has done a great job. She got another shutout and I think her ERA is still at 0.00."
South Warren finished the game early with five more runs in the third to trigger the mercy rule. Lindsey and Russell delivered back-to-back RBIs, then Wilson came through with another RBI single before Avery Skaggs plated a run with an RBI groundout. South Warren's final run came when Wilson scored from third on a wild pitch.
The Spartans are slated to face Franklin-Simpson and McCracken County on Saturday in the Marshall County slugfest.
Bowling Green was set to visit Logan County on Friday.
BGHS 000 -- 0 1 1
SWHS 465 -- 15 11 0
WP: Willingham. LP: White.