South Warren sophomore Megan Kitchens tallied the area's best finish in the Class 3A state track and field meet, finishing third in the girls' 800-meter run in 2 minutes, 20.33 seconds Saturday in Lexington.
In the boys' meet, Bowling Green's Easton Barlow delivered the area's best finish by placing fourth in the triple jump with a distance of 43 feet, 7 inches. That helped the Purples finish 28th in the boys' competition with five points – all coming from Barlow. St. Xavier won the boys' team title with 79 points.
Dupont Manual took the girls' team title with 58 points. South Warren tied for 31st with six points and Barren County was 35th with three points.
The Trojanettes' scoring finishes came from freshman Chesney McPherson in the 1,600 (seventh, 5:23.90) and seventh-grader Gracie Reed in the 3,200 (eighth, 11:48.39). McPherson was 10th in the 3,200 in 12:08.26. Barren County's Ellie Smith was 16th in the high jump (4-08).
Other individuals competing for South Warren's girls' were Karson Deaton in the 200 (16th, 26.92) and the 100 (20th, 13.39), Kennedy Coradini in the discus (20th, 84-00), Tobi Akangbe in the long jump (22nd, 13-10-00), Lilly Degehart in the high jump (22nd, 4-08) and Nailah Nwanguma in the discus (23rd, 74-07).
The Spartans' Kitchens, Ryleigh Johnson, Taylor Brown and Anslee Crosby combined for 15th (10:20.19) in the 3,200 relay.
Greenwood's girls' got individual finishes from Erin Heltsley in the 800 (18th, 2:28.46), Rachel Evans in the 100 hurdles (20th, 17.97) and 300 hurdles (22nd, 53.31), Amaya Salvador in the 400 (21st, 1:02.17) and Ashley Gaynor in the 100 hurdles (22nd, 18.48).
The Lady Gators' Macy Daniels, Caroline Freeman, Salvador and Heltsley finished 23rd in the 3,200 relay (11:02.93) and 22nd in the 1,600 relay (4:30.04).
Bowling Green's girls' got a 12th-place finish from Anna Neal in the high jump (4-10). Z'Nyah Owens was 21st in the 100 (13.47).
The Lady Purples' Bella Elder, Erica Smith, Owens and Reese Elder teamed to finish 18th in the 400 relay (53.29). Neal, Bella Elder, Smith and Owens combined to finish 20th in the 800 relay (1:52.99).
In boys' competition, Bowling Green's Dylan Echols, Jaden Shannon, Barlow and Javy Bunton combined to finish 14th in the 400 relay (44.14).
Greenwood's Cates Duncan was 13th in the 1,600 (4:35.24) and 19th in the 800 (2:05.33), and Cole Jackson was 23rd in the 1,600 (4:56.18).
Competing individually for South Warren were Noah Namvong in the 110 hurdles (23rd, 17.47)
South Warren's Brandon Irvin, Hunter Clemons, Bryce McAlister and Ethan Luis finished 15th in the 3,200 relay (8:365.09).
Barren County's Taylor Ogles placed 14th in the high jump (5-10) and Jamarcus Miley was 22nd in the 100 (12.16).
Logan County's Jonah Oliver finished 19th in the discus (115-02) and Neil Coursey was 20th in the shot put (42-09.25).