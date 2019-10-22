The South Warren volleyball team took Bowling Green’s best shot before storming back for a 3-1 (25-27, 25-20, 25-14, 25-8) win in the District 14 Tournament on Tuesday at Warren Central High School.
South Warren (24-7) got off to a rocky start, with six service errors in Game 1, but was able to regroup and rally back to down the Lady Purples and advance to Thursday’s district title tilt. The Spartans also earn a spot in the Region 4 Tournament which begins Monday at Glasgow High School.
“Bowling Green came out and was on fire,” South Warren coach Justin Griffin said. “We were kind of battling ourselves a bit too. Serving-wise I thought was a big part of our nerves. I was just hoping we could find a little footing and in that second set we started doing some good things and it carried over to the third and fourth set.”
The Spartans swept Bowling Green (14-17) in both regular-season meetings, but the Lady Purples came out strong – never trailing in the first game.
Bowling Green scored the first four points and continued to hold the Spartans at bay, leading 24-20 late in the first game. South Warren fought off four set points, tying on a kill by Erin Nerland, but the Spartans were never able to take the lead.
Bowling Green regained a 25-24 lead with South Warren surviving another set point with a kill from Lexi Button, but the Lady Purples responded with kills by Charli Hodges and Kelci Morrison to close out the first game.
The Lady Purples led 6-4 in Game 2 before South Warren scored four straight to take the lead for good. BG got as close as 19-18 late in the second set, but four straight points gave the Spartans enough cushion to close it out and even the match 1-all.
South Warren seized the momentum for good to open the third game, scoring the first eight points with senior hitter Sophie Pemberton on serve.
“Serving first is a little nerve-racking, so I knew I had to go out there and be focused,” Pemberton said. “The more I got in, the more comfortable I felt and the more confident I got.”
The quick start propelled the Spartans to a dominant performance in Game 3, with South Warren leading by as much as 14 points.
The Spartans were just as dominant in Game 4, using a 13-1 run to make the score 21-6.
Pemberton finished with 12 kills and two aces.
“She really stepped up – serving-wise, offensive-wise,” Griffin said. “Everything we needed her to do, she really upped her game.”
Nerland added 15 kills, while Button had 13 kills. Anna Neal had eight kills and an ace, while Kenley Woodyard added seven kills for Bowling Green.
South Warren will face Greenwood for the district title at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Warren Central High School.
“District championships are always good,” Griffin said. “You don’t make it into that game and say it’s not important. I’m sure both teams are going to go out and battle and hopefully it is a good game. We know we are into next week, but we have to make sure we are mentally and physically ready.”
Greenwood 3, Warren East 0
The Lady Gators remained perfect in district play, holding back the upset bid by fourth seed Warren East with a 3-0 (25-7, 25-19, 25-11) sweep.
“You want to get yourselves into the region,” Greenwood coach Allen Whittinghill said. “I always tell my coaches, you never overlook this first game because this team has been practicing to put you out. They want to end your season.
“…We were a little nervous, but Warren East did a good job and had a good game plan. We finally adapted to what they were doing and played better ball after that.”
Greenwood (33-2) closed Game 1 with a 15-0 run and recorded 17 kills in a close second game that saw Warren East (18-16) get within 22-19 before the Lady Gators scored the final three points to close it out.
The Lady Gators scored the first four points and 10 out of the first 11 points in Game 3 to take control and cruise from there, advancing to Thursday’s district title game and earning a spot in next week’s Region 4 Tournament, where Greenwood will look to defend its region title.
Katie Howard led Greenwood with 13 kills. Annee Lasley added 12 kills and Olivia Overmohle finished with 10 kills.
“It really takes away some nerves knowing we have the next game and then a game next week too,” Lasley said. “We are going to use this momentum that we gained tonight in our game Thursday.”
