South Warren football coach Brandon Smith thought his team was sloppy, with too many self-inflicted mistakes in Friday’s game against Greenwood.
Ultimately his Spartans made enough plays when they needed to, grinding out a 37-13 victory over the visiting Gators. South Warren (4-0 overall, 2-0 Class 5A, District 2) finally took control right before halftime and steadily pulled away in the second half to secure the top seed in the district and guarantee home-field advantage in at least the first two rounds of the postseason.
“Honestly, that is a big deal,” Smith said. “That is huge, anytime you can play at home in the playoffs.”
Greenwood (5-1, 1-1) came in looking to find a spark with quarterback John Morrison out with a broken collarbone. That spark came on South Warren’s opening play from scrimmage when Lofton Howard intercepted Caden Veltkamp in the flat and returned it for a Pick 6.
South Warren took advantage of a bad snap by Greenwood to get the offense started, with Veltkamp connecting with Luke Burton for an 8-yard touchdown three plays later. Veltkamp added a pass to Malachi Reynolds on the two-point conversion to give the Spartans an 8-7 lead midway through the first quarter.
South Warren added to its lead on the next drive, going four plays in 66 yards -- capped by Veltkamp’s 16-yard touchdown pass to Mason Willingham and subsequent two-point conversion.
The score remained 16-7 until late in the first half, when South Warren’s bad snap set up the Gators in the red zone. Greenwood converted with Howard’s touchdown pass to Sebastian Conwell that made the score 16-13 with 1:24 left in the second quarter.
That was just enough time for the Spartans to answer. South Warren went 66 yards on 10 plays, with Jantzen Dunn -- playing in his first game this season -- catching a 13-yard touchdown pass from Veltkamp as time expired in the first half.
“He’s done a good job,” Smith said. “Having him back makes a difference. He is such a leader for our team. He made a couple of plays when we needed to. That is a big advantage for us now.”
South Warren used the ground attack to pull away in the second half.
Kobe Martin had a pair of touchdown runs -- a 4-yard score in the third quarter and a 24-yard scamper on third-and-long in the fourth -- and Weonard Hopkins had 32 yards on the final drive to ice the game.
Martin finished with 80 yards rushing on 15 carries.
“Once Kobe gets in a groove, he is pretty good,” Smith said. “I thought Weonard did a really nice job there at the end of the game when we were trying to run it out. He did some good things. I think he kind of stuck out and that is something we need to evaluate.”
Veltkamp finished 18-for-32 for 236 yards and three scores. Nine players had at least one reception.
“We really didn’t play well as an offense,” Veltkamp said. “We put the defense in a lot of bad spots tonight. Honestly, I don’t even feel like we won tonight. We played really, really bad. We’ve got some corrections we need to make and we are ready to go make them.”
Greenwood finished with 114 total yards, unable to get the run game going. Leading rusher David Odom had zero yards on 15 carries, but had three catches for 61 yards.
“I thought our kids fought,” Greenwood coach William Howard said. “They played hard. As a coach that is all you can ask for.”
Both teams wrap up district play next week. South Warren will host Christian County, while Greenwood travels to Bowling Green.
GHS 7 6 0 0 -- 13
SWHS 16 7 7 7 -- 37
First quarter
GHS - Lofton Howard 26 interception return (Drew Smothers kick), 11:50
SW - Luke Burton 8 pass from Caden Veltkamp (Malachi Reynolds pass from Veltkamp), 6:34
SW - Mason Willingham 16 pass from Veltkamp (Christian Conyers pass from Veltkamp), 2:06
Second quarter
GHS - Sebastian Conwell 19 pass from Howard (conversion failed), 1:24
SW - Jantzen Dunn 13 pass from Veltkamp (Eldar Dervisevic kick), 0:00
Third quarter
SW - Martin 4 run (Dervisevic kick), 8:22
Fourth quarter
SW - Martin 24 run (Dervisevic kick), 7:36
