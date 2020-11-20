Nearly a month had passed since South Warren's last football game, and a fast start Friday was just what the Spartans needed to get going again.
Jantzen Dunn gave it to his team with a long return on the opening kickoff, setting up the first of four first-half scores in the Spartans' 36-6 victory over Christian County in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs.
"Somebody's got to spearhead the attack, and if you get someone to do that, then usually everybody else will follow," South Warren coach Brandon Smith said. "Somebody's got to be first, and he's our guy. He's done a tremendous job, he's a tremendous leader, and so I thought it was very fitting that it was him."
South Warren (6-0) hadn't played since beating Christian County (1-5) 49-8 in the regular-season meeting on Oct. 23, but the Spartans didn't miss a beat in the return to action.
Dunn fielded the opening kick at the 23, broke free and ended up at the Christian County 7-yard line. South Warren was flagged for holding on its first play, and Caden Veltkamp found Christian Conyers with a short pass to his left on the next. Conyers did the rest for a 17-yard score 24 seconds into the game.
It was one of four touchdown passes Veltkamp threw on the night, and one of two to Conyers. The junior quarterback had 163 yards on 11-of-14 passing, playing just the first half and one snap in the third quarter. Conyers recorded four receptions for 75 yards and Dunn had three for 30 yards. Weonard Hopkins led the Spartans on the ground with 46 yards on seven carries, the majority of which came in the second half with a running clock in place.
"My receivers made the plays and the O-line gave me enough time to throw. That's all there really is to it," Veltkamp said. "They made plays when they needed to."
The Spartans turned the ball over on their next possession, but Veltkamp connected with tight end Nathan Neal for a 36-yard touchdown on third down on their third possession to take a 14-0 lead with 6:03 to play in the opening frame.
South Warren capped off a 13-play, 57-yard drive with a 4-yard touchdown reception to Dunn, who beat the defender one-on-one in the end zone.
"I thought (Veltkamp) did a good job. I thought that part of the offense went really well," Smith said. "I thought he was making good decisions, throwing good, accurate balls. The guys that were catching it were doing something after they were catching it. I thought that part of the offense was really encouraging."
The Spartans picked off Christian County quarterback Donta Abren passes on the Colonels' next two possessions. The first was by William Trussell, and the second was a pick-six from Avrin Bell to put South Warren up 28-0 by halftime.
"I was so happy. I thought I looked fast for a minute," Bell said. "I was happy that I jumped the route."
South Warren forced a three-and-out to open the second half and Conyers returned the ensuing punt to the end zone, but it was called back with a flag. On the next play, he caught a pass from Veltkamp and went 32 yards to the end zone. Luke Burton ran in the two-point conversion to make it 36-0 and put the running clock in place.
South Warren's defense continued its strong play – the Spartans allowed just 5.6 points per game in the regular season – and held Christian County scoreless until the closing minutes, when Abren picked up a low snap and fired a ball to Cameo Gordon, who spun off a defender for a 57-yard touchdown.
Abren had 132 yards on 6-of-19 passing and the Spartans limited the Colonels to 33 yards rushing, which included two runs of over 20 yards from LRay Coleman on Christian County's final drive.
South Warren is now scheduled to play Bowling Green in the Class 5A, District 2 championship next week at South Warren. The Spartans won the regular-season meeting 10-7. Bowling Green beat Greenwood 35-7 Friday in a first-round playoff matchup to advance.
CCHS 0 0 0 6 – 6
SWHS 14 14 8 7 – 36
First quarter
SW – Christian Conyers 17 pass from Caden Veltkamp (Eldar Dervisevic kick), 11:36
SW – Nathan Neal 36 pass from Veltkamp (Dervisevic kick), 6:03
Second quarter
SW – Jantzen Dunn 4 pass from Veltkamp (Dervisevic kick), 10:49
SW – Avrin Bell 28 interception return (Dervisevic kick), 4:02
Third quarter
SW – Conyers 32 pass from Veltkamp (Luke Burton run), 9:18
Fourth quarter
CC – Cameo Gordon 57 pass from Donta Abren (two-point conversion failed), 2:35
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.