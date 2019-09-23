South Warren's Faith Martin led area players with a fourth-place finish in the inaugural Kentucky Golf Coaches Association Girls' All-State Tournament on Sunday at the University Club of Kentucky in Lexington.
Martin was part of a playoff for the individual title after four golfers finished the two-day tournament tied at even-par 144. Martin dropped out after the first playoff hole, then Madison Central's Mattie Neeley prevailed on the second playoff hole to beat Lexington Christian Academy's Laney Frye and Great Crossing's Rylea Marcum for the title.
South Warren's girls finished fourth in the tournament – comprised of the top 15 teams in the state regardless of region, along with the top 21 individuals not on those teams – with a combined 661.
Other scores for the Spartans came from McKenna Stahl (168), Lauren Holeman (169), Abigail Cline (187) and Callie Spires (188).
Lexington Christian Academy won the girls' title with a combined 616.
Glasgow fired a combined 709 to finish eighth. Abbie Lee (149) led the Lady Scotties, who also got scores from Nina McMurtrey (166), Graycen Flatt (196), Allie McCoy (199) and Bailey Birdsell (207).
Barren County (715) finished ninth in the team standings. Scoring for the Trojanettes were Bree Russell (159), Lilly Shipley (183), Taylor Gaunce (187), Karleigh Delk (192) and Landry Steenbergen (203).
In the boys' tournament, Trinity fired a combined 568 to win the team title. Trinity's John Marshall Butler shot a 13-under 130 to win the individual title by four strokes.
Bowling Green (618) finished seventh in the team standings. Collier Curd led the Purples with a 151 to tie for 30th individually in the tournament. Also scoring for Bowling Green were Reed Richey (154), Charlie Reber (155), Carson Myers (161) and Clark McDougal (162).
Greenwood finished 10th in the team standings with a 636. Carson Sturgill shot a 153 to tie for 37th in the individual standings. Jacob Lang (159), Michael Lang (161), Marcello Teixeira (173) and Griffin Plumb (175) also played for the Gators.
Allen County-Scottsville's Owen Stamper tied for 37th with a 153 playing as an individual.
