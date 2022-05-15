Carlos Quarles expects a challenge – welcomes it, even – in historically tough District 14 boys' basketball.
Quarles, who was introduced as South Warren's new varsity boys' basketball coach during a news conference Sunday at the school, is ready to start working toward helping the Spartans achieve something none of the previous six head coaches in the 13-year history of the school managed to accomplish – lead the team out of the District 14 tournament and earn a spot in the Region 4 tournament field.
"Of course, it is one of the toughest districts in the entire state," Quarles said. "But I feel like this program can take off. I feel like this is an established administration, a great program, great facilities – I think the sky's the limit for this program if we get things right."
Quarles comes to South Warren after serving the past three seasons as head boys' basketball coach at Russellville, where he led the Panthers to a Region 4 tournament berth in his second season. He also spent two seasons as an assistant football coach at Russellville.
The head coaching job at Russellville was a first for Quarles, who said the experience has helped prepare him for his new position at South Warren.
"It was a lot of things, on and off the court, that helped me grow as an individual, helped me grow as a professional, helped me grow as a coach – period," Quarles said. "I've gained some great relationships, I've picked the minds of some really good people so it's helped me strengthen my strengths and helped me strengthen my weaknesses as well."
Quarles, a Hopkinsville High School graduate, attended Western Kentucky University, where he played football (1995-97) and received a degree in physical education. He later earned his master’s and Rank 1 in educational administration from WKU.
Quarles taught and coached at Warren Central from 2007-17 before heading to Russellville. While with the Dragons, he was part of three District 14 championships and three Region 4 championships while working as an assistant to then-Warren Central head coach Tim Riley and current Dragons head coach William Unseld.
"I consider those two guys family to me – we always remain in contact," Quarles said. "Will Unseld is like a brother to me. Coach Riley is a mentor and like a family member to me as well, so we talk on a regular basis."
Quarles said he didn't cross paths on the basketball court with Unseld during his three years at Russellville, something that's bound to change now that they're district rivals.
"We're both competitors, so we'll be going at it," Quarles said with a laugh.
One major change for Quarles will be stepping away from the football field, where he's long helped out as an assistant. That includes this past season at Russellville as the Panthers reached the Class A state championship game.
South Warren is also coming off an ultra-sucessful football season, as the Spartans won the Class 5A state championship under coach Brandon Smith.
"Right now I'm going to focus on our program," Quarles said. "We've got work to do and the football program here is already established. Of course, I'll be a big supporter and I'll be talking to Brandon a lot. If he asks me to come do a couple drills, I'll be willing to do that. But I'm going to focus on this basketball team for the most part."
South Warren is coming off a 10-12 season that included a 1-8 mark in district play under Jason Holland in his second and final year as the team's head coach.
The Spartans return their top two scorers from last season. Ty Price, who averaged a team-best 17.2 points and hit 85 of 211 3-point attempts (40.3%) will be a sophomore. Brandon Rowe, who averaged 9.8 points and a team-high 5.6 rebounds, will be a senior next year.
"We've got some kids that are coming back, something to build on," Quarles said. "Of course, they're going to have to adjust to a new system, a new way of going about things and learning my philosophy. But I think they'll do well – we've got some high-IQ kids and we have pretty good athletes.
"... My mindset is to try and build this thing. You can't build overnight, and I think if we build this thing brick-by-brick, take our time and do things the right way, big things can happen."