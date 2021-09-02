The South Warren boys’ soccer team got rolling and kept pouring it on with a 6-1 win over Bowling Green on Wednesday at Bowling Green Junior High School.
Five players scored as South Warren (5-1-1 overall, 4-1 District 14) scored six unanswered goals to pull away and earn the win.
“I’m really proud of the boys,” South Warren coach Tom Alexander said. “I thought they responded well. We haven’t been playing very well lately. I think we’ve had a lot of issues amongst ourselves, trying to do too much. I think today they finally started to play with each other and play for each other.
“We had five different guys score and lots of assists. I’m glad we moved the ball around more. It kind of shows that there is potential from these guys that we have been talking about.”
Bowling Green (2-3, 1-3) jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the 17th minute, when Shukurani Makiwa scored off a pass from Eder Jerez, but South Warren answered nine minutes later with Dzemal Ajanovic hitting Kiram Mujic in stride and Mujic finishing it for the tying goal.
“I received a ball at midfield and they told me I had a man on,” Ajanovic said. “I saw (Mujic) making that perfect run and I had to slot him through (the defense).”
Ajanovic gave the Spartans the lead in the 37th minute, when he headed in a shot after a corner kick and a bicycle kick pass in the box to set up his goal.
South Warren carried the momentum over to the second half with two goals in the first five minutes. John Wilkerson scored off a corner kick in the 42nd minute and three minutes later Moises Mendez got free in the box to make the score 4-1.
Alen Smaljovic added two more goals to cap the scoring, as South Warren scored on six out of seven shots on goal in the match.
“Any time we play Bowling Green we know that it is going to be an intense game,” Alexander said. “We know that they are going to be well-coached. We know that we are going to have to play them again at least one more time and we are going to have to do more than what we did tonight to get another result.”
Bowling Green finished with four shots on goal, with Aiden Peerce recording three saves for South Warren.
“To be honest with you, this one goes on my shoulders,” BG coach Craig Widener said. “It’s my job to have my team ready. At the end of the first half and the start of the second half we weren’t ready, so it falls on me to get them ready. I failed tonight. We are going to have to go back and figure some things out and look at the film and see what we need to do.”
Both teams will play in the Purples Classic on Saturday at Lovers Lane Soccer Complex.
South Warren will face North Oldham at 1 p.m. and St. Xavier at 7 p.m. Bowling Green will face St. Xavier at 11 a.m. and Somerset at 5 p.m.