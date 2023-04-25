South Warren sophomore Ty Croghan went 3-for-6 at the plate and drove in a run to help the host Spartans outlast Greenwood for a 6-5 win in 13 innings in a District 14 baseball matchup on Monday night.
Keegan Milby was 2-for-6 with a pair of RBIs, Dalton Sisson went 2-for-5 with an RBI and Jacob Gilbreath was 2-for-6 and scored two runs in the win.
Griffin Rardin picked up the win in relief after allowing one unearned run off three hits over five innings. He struck out three batters. Jackson Joiner also added seven strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings of relief work, Bradley Lewis fanned three and Thomas Lambert pitched three innings of one-run ball as the starter.
Chaze Huff was 3-for-5 with a double to lead the visiting Gators. Axel Dysholm went 2-for-5, Zachary Davis was 2-for-6 with an RBI and Jackson Lee tallied an RBI.
South Warren (14-6 overall, 2-1 District 14) was set to visit Greenwood (17-3, 2-1) on Tuesday.
Warren East 7, Glasgow 3
Caiden Murrell went 2-for-5 with a pair of doubles and drove in a run to lead visiting Warren East to a 7-3 win over District 15 rival Glasgow on Monday.
Tray Price was 2-for-5 with a home run and scored twice, Wyatt Nesbitt was 2-for-4 with an RBI, and Braylen Lee, Trevor Hudnall, Maddox Tarrence and Chas Carver each drove in a run for the Raiders.
Brenden Bratcher worked five innings for the win, allowing three runs while striking out three. Ayden Barrick finished up with two innings of scoreless relief, striking out two.
Davey Williams homered and drove in two runs for the host Scotties. Easton Jessie added an RBI.
Glasgow (8-11, 2-1) was slated to visit Warren East (17-5, 3-0) on Tuesday.
Bowling Green 35, Warren Central 0
Luke Idlett went 2-for-2 with a pair of RBIs to lead host Bowling Green in a 35-0 win over District 15 rival Warren Central that took just three innings on Monday.
Landon Gilbert added a 2-for-3 day with two RBIs. Harrison Yates and Andru Jones drove in three runs each, Reid Buser, Easton Thorpe, James Yarbrough, Jackson Idlett, Ryan Watt, Ethan Madison, Jackson Kington and Elie Kries each had two RBIs, and Evan Schallert and Ben Davenport finished with one RBI apiece i the win.
Peyton Henderson started and earned the win, firing a scoreless inning while striking out two.
Bowling Green (9-10, 2-1) was slated to visit Warren Central (0-16, 0-3) on Tuesday.
Franklin-Simpson 6, Logan County 5
Kody Alexander went 2-for-3 with three RBIs to boost host Franklin-Simpson to a 6-5 win over District 13 foe Logan County on Monday.
Brevin Scott was 2-for-3, and Garrett Sadler and Payton Brown each drove in a run for the host Wildcats.
Scott started and earned the win, allowing five runs (four earned) while striking out 11. Brown got the final two outs to earn the save.
Chance Sweeney went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored, Davin Yates was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI and Brady Hinton had a double and an RBI for the visiting Cougars.
Franklin-Simpson (7-15, 3-0) was set to visit Logan County (9-12, 2-1) on Tuesday.
Barren County 9, ACS 0
Joey Meyers fired a five-hit shutout to lead visiting Barren County to a 9-0 win over District 15 rival Allen-County Scottsville on Monday.
Meyers got the complete-game win, finishing with four strikeouts.
Sutton Hyde went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and four RBIs, JP Hyde was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI, Gavin McCord went 2-for-4 with two stolen bases and an RBI, Hayes Atkinson was 2-for-3 and Aiden Keeney tallied a double and an RBI for the Trojans.
Allen County-Scottsville (3-16, 0-3) was scheduled to visit Barren County (8-12, 1-2) on Tuesday.
Trinity (Whitesville) 4, Butler County 1
Host Trinity (Whitesville) topped Butler County 4-1 in a District 12 matchup on Monday.
Will Embry was 2-for-3 and Justin Castlen tallied an RBI for the Bears.
Butler County starter Jake Mckee took the loss despite allowing just four unearned runs over six innings. He struck out three.
Butler County (5-14, 1-2) was set to host Trinity (Whitesville) on Tuesday.
TCC 20, Russellville 1
Visiting Todd County Central rolled to a 20-1 win in five innings over District 13 foe Russellville on Monday.
Lyndon Edmonds-Wilson went 2-for-2 with an RBI to lead the host Panthers.
Russellville (2-15, 0-3) was set to visit Todd County Central on Tuesday.