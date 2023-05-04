South Warren senior Jacob Gilbreth tallied a pair of hits as the host Spartans outlasted Russell County 3-2 in eight innings in Region 4 baseball action on Wednesday.
Ethan Reynolds added a triple and an RBI, and Camden Page also drove in a run in the win.
Jackson Joiner earned the win after pitching three scoreless, hitless innings in relief. He struck out five batters. Spartans starting pitcher Dalton Sisson got a no-decision after tossing five innings, allowing two runs (one earned) while striking out three.
South Warren (18-7) visits Breckinridge County on Friday.
Softball
Logan County 16, Russellville 6
Shayla Johnson went 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles and drove in three runs to pace visiting Logan County to a 16-6 win in five innings against District 13 foe Russellville on Wednesday.
Hailey Burgess was 3-for-5 with an RBI, Kinley Holloway went 2-for-3 and scored three runs, McKenzie Robinson was 2-for-4 with three RBIs, Nora Epley went 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs, Trinity Case homered and drove in three runs, Sydni Blick tallied a pair of RBIs and Emerson McKinnis added a solo home run in the win.
Johnson pitched all five innings for the win. She struck out four.
Logan County (15-9 overall, 5-1 district) hosts Allen County-Scottsville on Friday.
Russellville (18-12, 3-3) was set to visit Butler County on Thursday.
Barren County 9, Grayson County 0
Barren County pitchers Chloe Witcher and Gracie Myatt combined on a one-hit shutout to lead the Trojanettes to a 9-0 win over homestanding Grayson County on Wednesday.
Witcher started and pitched the first six innings, allowing one hit and three walks while striking out 14. Myatt finished up with a scoreless seventh.
Katie Murphy went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double, three runs scored and three RBIs. Kaitlyn Elmore was 2-for-5 with two home runs and two RBIs, Katie Gearlds was 2-for-3, , Mary Schalk went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, Riley Reed was 2-for-5 with two RBIs, Briley Aidala was 2-for-4, and Abby Elmore added an RBI in the win.
Barren County (23-1) hosts Bowling Green on Monday.