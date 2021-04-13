The South Warren softball team proved its offense can carry the way in its 5-0 start.
On Tuesday against Warren East, South Warren showed it can win a pitcher’s duel as well – outlasting the Lady Raiders 1-0.
Emily Reynolds and Selynna Metcalfe combined on a three-hitter to outduel Warren East’s Emma Markham, and Reynolds’ two-out RBI hit proved to be the game winner as South Warren improved to 6-0, 1-0 in District 14.
“That right there was a great game,” South Warren coach Kelly Reynolds said. “Emma pitched a great game against us. She definitely held our batters in check. I thought on the flip side of that Emily pitched a good game, kind of keeping their bats in check as well.
“I thought our defense was on top of it tonight, made some plays that could have been game changers for sure.”
Reynolds and Markham dominated most of the night, with neither offense able to mount much of a rally.
A Lucy Patterson walk to lead off the game, erased on a double play, was the only runner for either team through the first three innings.
Warren East had the first threat of the game when Patterson and Haylie Brasil singled to open the fourth, but Reynolds retired the next three to keep it scoreless.
Carrie Enlow’s single to open the fifth was the Spartans’ first base runner off Marcum. South Warren got the runner to second on a sacrifice, but Marcum got the next two hitters to end the threat.
Brooklyn Becker singled to lead off the sixth and was at second with two outs, when Reynolds hit a hard liner that hit off the third baseman’s glove and rolled down the line, allowing Becker to score.
“I think she was determined in that at-bat,” Kelly Reynolds said. “I told her when she went up to win this at-bat and ‘help yourself on the mound.’ I thought she did a good job there.”
Metcalfe was able to finish it off, working around a one-out single to Markham.
“With us being 5-0 going in, this just expands it,” Emily Reynolds said. “It’s a great feeling.”
Reynolds earned the win with six shutout innings, allowing two hits with five strikeouts.
Markham allowed three hits and struck out nine for Warren East (5-3 overall, 0-1 District 14).
“Both teams played well,” Warren East coach Philip McKinney said. “All three pitchers pitched well. They got a couple of timely defensive plays. They got a couple of timely hits that we didn’t and honestly that was the game.
“Two teams in Warren County ranked two and three, in the state, and they just showcased the talent in Warren County. Both teams played well. If we can both get out that would be a pretty good region final.”
Both teams will face Greenwood next. Warren East will play at the Lady Gators at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, while South Warren hosts Greenwood at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.
“There is going to be another tough game on Thursday,” Kelly Reynolds said. “We knew going into this that this week will be a big week. That will be a tough game on Thursday, but we are looking forward to it.”
WEHS 000 000 0 – 0 3 0
SWHS 000 001 X – 1 3 0
WP: Reynolds LP: Markham S: Metcalfe.{&end}