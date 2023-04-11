An early deficit didn’t deter the South Warren baseball team, which outlasted former District 14 rival Warren East 8-7 in eight innings on Tuesday at South Warren High School.
South Warren (9-4) rallied from five runs down, but squandered a two-run lead in the seventh inning before Keegan Milby delivered the walk-off single in the eighth to secure the victory for the Spartans.
“It was a good high school baseball game,” South Warren coach Chris Gage said. “I think it will make both teams better. Resiliency is a key word that not all our high school teams have had. For the most part we have, but there have been one or two years where some of our teams might not have responded as well as this team responded, so it’s good to see.”
Warren East (7-5) got off to a quick start, scoring five times in the first off South Warren starter Eli Capps. Braylen Lee, Drake Young and Colton Edwards all had RBI singles in the rally as the Raiders sent 10 batters to the plate in the inning.
The Spartans were able to respond in the bottom of the inning and get right back in the game. Milby drew a leadoff walk and Griffin Rardin followed with a hit that put runners at second and third. After Ethan Reynolds got South Warren on the board with a sacrifice fly RBI, Capps delivered a two-run homer to left to cut the deficit to 5-3 after one.
“He hit it and once the ball left the bat the whole attitude in the dugout changed,” Milby said. “You could feel the energy start to pick up.”
South Warren tied the score with two runs in the second, including an RBI single by Andrew Milam, and Dalton Sisson doubled and scored on a groundout in the third to give the Spartans a 6-5 advantage.
The Spartans added another run in the fifth to extend the lead, with Warren East rallying to force extra innings in the seventh.
The first four Warren East hitters reached in the seventh -- with Drake Young’s RBI single making it a one-run game and Chase Carver scoring the tying run on a wild pitch.
The Raiders tried to advance runners into scoring position, but Gage Elkins' sac bunt was popped up, with Sisson making the catch and firing to second for the double play. Two batters later, South Warren's Bradley Lewis got a strikeout to keep the game tied.
“If there is such a thing as damage control, we showed a little bit of it there,” Gage said. “That inning could have been big. Lots of times, high school teams come unraveled when those things go against them. Luckily we ran the bunt defense correctly. Sisson got way in. A lot of guys don’t want to come in. He was in there far enough to catch it and double the guy off.”
South Warren went in order in the seventh to send the game to extra innings and Warren East left a runner in scoring position in the top of the eighth.
That set the stage for Milby, who hit a fly ball to left that hit off the fielder’s glove trying to make a running catch -- allowing the winning run to easily walk home from third.
South Warren finished with 11 hits. Capps, Sisson and Milam had two hits each to lead the way.
Lee had three hits and Young added two hits for Warren East.
“(South Warren) battled, they didn’t quit,” Warren East coach Wes Sanford said. “They hit everything we threw at them there early on. They locked in. If they were off-balance, they kept their hands to the ball and found ways to get on base. They earned it. They definitely beat us tonight.”
South Warren hosts Franklin-Simpson at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, while Warren East will host Central Hardin at 5 p.m. on Thursday.
WEHS 500 000 20 -- 7 7 2
SWHS 321 01 01 -- 8 11 3
WP: Lewis LP: Price.