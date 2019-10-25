South Warren went on the road to pick up a 36-0 shutout victory over Christian County on Friday night in Hopkinsville.
The Spartans led 7-0 after the first quarter on Chidi Afam’s 35-yard touchdown reception.
South Warren (8-1) reached the end zone twice in the second quarter – on Luke Burton’s 12-yard touchdown run and an 11-yard TD reception by Jantzen Dunn – to take a 21-0 lead into the break.
Burton struck again with a 15-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, and Mason Willingham capped the scoring in the third quarter with an 11-yard touchdown run.
The Spartans wrap up the regular season Nov. 1 at home against Logan County.
Logan County 46, Calloway County 7
Logan County’s Tyler Ezell and Anthony Woodard connected for five touchdown pass plays as the host Cougars rolled to a 46-7 victory over Calloway County on Friday night.
Ezell was 13-for-31 passing from 190 yards and six touchdowns. Woodard had six catches for 152 yards and five TDs in the win.
Also for Logan County (8-1), Gary Hardy tallied a game-high 151 rushing yards.
The Cougars close out the regular season at South Warren on Nov. 1.
Calloway Co. 0 7 0 0 – 7
Logan Co. 19 14 13 0 – 46
First Quarter
LC – Anthony Woodard 47 pass from Tyler Ezell (Thomas Bilyeu kick), 9:56
LC – Woodard 26 pass from Ezell (kick failed), 6:01
LC – Woodard 1 pass from Ezell (run failed), 1:13
Second Quarter
LC – Braxton Baptiste interception return (Jaden Sells pass from Ezell), 12:00
LC – Woodard 2 pass from Ezell (kick failed), 5:56
CC – Luke Schwepker 81 run (Ian Clark kick), 5:00
Third Quarter
LC – Woodard 61 pass from Ezell (kick failed), 10:26
LC – Zay Evans 10 pass from Ezell (Lucas Arevalo kick), 6:33
Glasgow 21, Casey County 14
Glasgow’s John Carter Myers had three interceptions and the Scotties rallied late to earn a 21-14 road win over Casey County on Friday.
Glasgow (8-1) scored the go-ahead touchdown with 1:27 left in the game and held on for the win.
Hunter Scott led the Scotties with 92 rushing yards and a touchdown. Jayden Weyrauch added 64 rushing yards and two TDs in the win. Glasgow was without leading rusher Nick Mitchell due to injury.
The Scotties wrap up the regular season Nov. 1 with a home game against Franklin-Simpson.
Owensboro Catholic 63, Butler County 24
Owensboro Catholic quarterback Drew Hartz was a perfect 13-for-13 passing for 211 yards and five touchdowns as the Aces rolled to a 63-24 win over Butler County on Friday night.
Butler County quarterback Jagger Henderson ran for a pair of touchdowns and completed 14-of-26 passes for 142 yards and a touchdown. Bryar Beasley had the touchdown catch for the Bears, a 48-yard reception in the fourth quarter.
Butler County (1-8) hosts Ohio County on Nov. 1.
Butler Co. 0 8 8 8 – 24
Owens. Catholic 34 21 0 8 – 63
First Quarter
OC – Hagan Edge 9 pass from Drew Hartz (Luke Payne kick), 11:18
OC – Hartz 11 run (kick failed), 9:21
OC – Edge 49 pass from Hartz (Payne kick), 5:32
OC – Blake Mundy 63 punt return (Payne kick), 2:20
OC – Edge 32 pass from Hartz (Payne kick), 0:00
Second Quarter
OC – Dre Thurston 39 punt return (Payne kick), 9:21
BC – Jagger Henderson 13 run (Jordan Todd pass from Henderson), 6:16
OC – Thurston 15 pass from Hartz (Payne kick), 4:10
OC – Luke Evans 20 pass from Hartz (Payne kick), 2:44
Third Quarter
BC – Henderson 3 run (Solomon Flener pass from Henderson), 6:30
Fourth Quarter
OC – Bryce Boarman 5 run (Myles Browder run), 10:08
BC – Bryar Beasley 48 pass from Henderson (Landon Phelps pass from Henderson), 6:28
