The South Warren girls' golf team posted a team score of 322 Sunday at University Club of Kentucky to finish tied for second place in the Kentucky Golf Coaches Association All-State Championship.
The Spartans finished with a two-round score of 654 at the Lexington course to finish runner-up with Lexington Christian Academy, which shot a team 321 in Sunday's final round. Marshall County posted a 305 Sunday in its 32-stroke victory over the 15-team field.
McKenna Stahl led South Warren with a two-day 7-over par 151. Stahl, who entered the final round tied for fourth, shot a 76 in the final round. She posted a double bogey on the par-4 No. 4 and bogeys on the sixth and seventh holes, but parred each of her final 11 holes. She finished tied for sixth with Shelby County's Isabella Wiley.
South Warren's Faith Martin finished tied for 15th with a two-day 158, Ainslee Cruce and Sydney McClanahan tied for 46th with two-round 173s and Callie Spires was 56th at 179.
Sacred Heart placed fourth (655), Madison Central was fifth (659) and Glasgow was sixth (671).
Abbie Lee led the Lady Scotties with a 12th-place finish. The senior shot a two-day 9-over 153, with a 75 in Sunday's second round. She birdied the third and ninth holes, and posted bogeys on the fifth, 10th, 11th, 15th and 17th holes.
Glasgow's Nina McMurtrey made her way up the leaderboard and finished two places behind Lee with a 157, recording a 2-over 74 Sunday after finishing 11-over in the first round.
Graycen Flatt (180), Bailey Birdsell (183) and Allie McCoy (188) also competed in the tournament featuring the state's best teams.
Bullitt East's Macie Brown shot a 2-under 70 Sunday after an even-par 72 Saturday to finish atop the leaderboard. Marshall County's Trinity Beth (143) and Savannah Howell (144) were second and third, Murray's Mary Browder Howell (149) was fourth and Paul Laurence Dunbar's Casey Powell (150) was fifth.
Bowling Green's Charlie Reber finished tied for 16th with Taylor County's Hayes Mason in the boys' individual standings with a two-day 5-over 148. Reber shot a 1-over 72 Sunday.
Greenwood finished seventh in the boys' team standings with a two-day 619, after posting a 317 Sunday.
Mason Williams led the Gators with a two-day 8-over 151, shooting a 74 Sunday and finishing tied for 23rd. Michael Lang (153), Jacob Lang (155), Nathan Oliver (161) and Jaxon Moss (162) also competed for Greenwood.
Madison Central claimed the top spot in the team standings with a two-day 589, followed by Trinity (590), St. Xavier (600), Taylor County (607), Lexington Christian Academy (610) and Highlands (617).
Cooper's Rylan Wotherspoon led after the first day after posting a 3-under 69, and claimed the boys' title with an even-par round Sunday. St. Xavier's Jackson Finney and Marshall County's Jay Nimmo (142) finished tied for second and Madison Central's Warren Thomis and Madisonville-North Hopkins' Jackson Hill (143) tied for fourth.
