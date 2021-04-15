The South Warren softball team made its case as the top team in District 14 -- and perhaps the top team in the state -- after an 8-2 win over Greenwood on Thursday at South Warren.
Two days after beating Warren East, South Warren (7-0 overall, 2-0 District 14) used a potent offense to power past the Lady Gators and remain perfect on the season.
South Warren, ranked No. 2 in the state in the latest coaches’ poll, could move into first after No. 1 Louisville Male lost earlier this week.
“We’ve had a good week,” South Warren coach Kelly Reynolds said. “These girls do a really good job of generating things through the lineup. We came out a little flat, but we got rolling (in the fifth).
“We’ve told them that we have to execute the little things this year. So far we have been successful with that.”
South Warren won a pitcher’s duel Tuesday against Warren East. On Thursday, it took a while to get going but the offense found its stride in the middle innings to take control.
Greenwood (4-4, 2-2) struck first with an RBI single by Josi Morrison in the first, but left two on in the first and stranded runners in the second and third.
South Warren threatened in each of the first three innings, but failed to score. The Spartans were able to turn the tide with a two-out rally in the fourth. Avery Skaggs tied the score with a two-out bunt single, starting a string of five straight batters to reach -- capped by a two-run double by Caroline Pitcock that made the score 5-1.
“We want to be able to bunt 1 through 9,” Reynolds said. “We’ve told our girls that at any point and time if you are asked to execute it, you have to execute it. Then we were able to come back through with some of those big hits.”
The Spartans added a run in the fifth to make the score 6-1. Greenwood scored an unearned run in the top of the sixth before South Warren added two more - including a solo homer from Pitcock.
“Once our bats get going and everybody is doing their job, there is nothing you can do to stop us,” Pitcock said. “We’re just going to keep going. When everybody is hitting, everything just flows so nicely.”
Pitcock and Emily Reynolds had three hits each for the Spartans, while Skaggs, Carrie Enlow and Selynna Metcalfe added two hits each.
Metcalfe earned the win, allowing an unearned run with six strikeouts in five innings.
Greenwood finished with seven hits, three from Allyson Smith.
“We let things snowball and get out of control and they took advantage of it,” Greenwood coach Taylor Proctor said. “Our defense wasn’t prepared for some of the bunts and our pitching just wasn’t on tonight. We got hit pretty hard.”
Both teams return to action at 5:30 p.m. on Monday. Greenwood will host Glasgow, while South Warren plays at Franklin-Simpson.
GHS 100 001 0 -- 2 7 2
SWHS 000 512 X -- 8 15 1
WP: Metcalfe LP: Bush