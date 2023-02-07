The South Warren boys’ basketball team continued to build some late-season momentum, pulling away from Russellville 54-40 on Tuesday at South Warren High School.
On a night when South Warren honored its senior class, the Spartans were able to put together a strong defensive effort and a fourth-quarter surge to earn the win.
It was a third straight win for South Warren (17-6), which lost four straight prior to this win streak.
“That’s the whole thing -- these last two weeks we have to fine-tune what we do well and try to work on our weaknesses,” South Warren coach Carlos Quarles said. “Going into the district tournament, we want to be playing our best ball. We are just trying to fine-tune everything … and keep going.”
South Warren got out to a comfortable lead, building an 11-4 lead after one and pushing the advantage to 19-8 after two free throws by Brandon Rowe midway through the second.
Russellville (7-16) came charging back, cutting the deficit to 22-16 by halftime and getting as close as 24-23 after a bucket by Octavious McKeage midway through the third.
The Spartans got the lead back to six, with the Panthers cutting the deficit to 33-29 heading into the fourth.
South Warren got some distance in the fourth with Drew Hudson’s 3-pointer to open the quarter sparking a 17-4 run that made the score 50-33. The lead grew to as much as 20 before Russellville scored the final six points of the night.
“That fourth quarter was very important for us,” Rowe said. “Drew Hudson got hot. When he gets hot, everything else starts going well for us. We started playing as a team and got the win.”
Hudson led the Spartans with 18 points, while Rowe added 16 points.
“It’s a great team win,” Rowe said. “It wasn’t our best game, but to get it done on senior night and do it for our fans and ourselves, it was a great win.”
McKeage led the Panthers with 15 points.
“That fourth quarter they got a little hot,” Russellville coach Phil Todd said. “They made baskets and we struggled all night finding the hole. They are an awful good team, an awful good team. They have good shooters and good guard play … but our guys battled.”
The game had extra meaning for Quarles, who was the head coach at Russellville for three years before leaving to take the South Warren job last summer.
“I love those kids to death,” Quarles said. “I just made a personal decision to come here. It’s nothing against those kids. I still have ties with them, love them to death. It’s definitely different going against them.”
Both teams return to action at 7:30 p.m. on Friday. South Warren will host Metcalfe County, while Russellville will travel to District 13 rival Todd County Central.
RHS 4 12 13 11 -- 40
SWHS 11 11 11 21 -- 54
RHS -- McKeage 15, McMurry 7, A.J. Woodard 5, Russell 5, Byrd 3, Dowlen 3, Stovall 2.
SW -- Hudson 18, Rowe 16, Goley 8, Button 5, Parrish 3, Smith 2, Bratcher 2.
South Warren 50, Russellville 39, girls
The Spartans used a strong defensive effort in the second half to rally past the Lady Panthers on Senior Night.
“It was something we talked about a lot at halftime -- transition defense,” South Warren coach Lane Embry said. “We thought we could have done a lot better job in the first half. Give credit to Russellville for coming out and being aggressive offensively. We didn’t do a very good job in the first half getting back defensively and stopping those easy transition buckets. In the second half we did a lot better job of stopping the easy stuff and we just sat down defensively.”
The teams played even for nearly three quarters before South Warren (14-13) was able to pull away.
Russellville (11-13) built a 12-7 lead before South Warren scored six straight to slip in front heading into the second. South Warren led for most of the second quarter, but Russellville scored the final four points to build a 26-23 halftime lead.
South Warren opened the third quarter with five straight points to regain the advantage. Russellville tied the score at 28-all and again at 30 before South Warren scored 13 straight -- including a pair of 3s from Lydia Frank -- to take control for good.
The Spartans lead never dipped below 11 the rest of the way.
Frank led South Warren with 12 points, while Grace Maxwell added 11 points.
“It felt good (to get the win),” Maxwell said. “It was really for them.”
A'miyah Collier led the Lady Panthers with 15 points, while Lareesha Cawthorn added 14 points and 10 rebounds.
South Warren will host Metcalfe County at 6 p.m. on Friday, while Russellville plays at Todd County Central at 6 p.m. on Friday.
RHS 12 14 4 9 -- 39
SW 13 10 15 12 -- 50
RHS -- Collier 15, Cawthorn 14, Pointdexter 7, Boyd 2, Morris 1.
SW -- Frank 12, Maxwell 11, Hudson 9, Mitchell 8, Hodges 7, Garrett 3.