South Warren nearly had its state-leading 20-game winning streak snapped last week at Glasgow, but a last-minute touchdown pass from Mason Willingham to Tomi Mustapha and an extra point from Eldar Dervisevic gave the Spartans a 21-20 come-from-behind victory.
Now at 21 games, the winning streak will be tested again at 7 p.m. Friday when South Warren hosts Bowling Green at Spartan Stadium.
"We've played some tight ball games and I think that can be a good thing for you if your team will use that, if they'll use those experiences and build off those experiences and learn from it," South Warren coach Brandon Smith said. "Hopefully that'll be a positive for us going forward."
The Purples (3-2) are coming off a less dramatic week. In fact, the only question about Week 6 for Bowling Green was if it would play. The game was canceled because of severe weather after the Purples made the trip to Corbin.
The good news from that for Bowling Green? It gave players a chance to get healthy instead of playing against the then-No. 8 team in the Class 4A AP poll.
Health has been an issue for the Spartans. South Warren lost Isaac Young, the returning leading tackler from last season's 15-0, Class 5A state championship-winning team, in a 33-20 win over Butler in the season opener. Two weeks ago, in a 22-8 win at Central, sophomore starting quarterback Caden Veltkamp, who had thrown for 927 yards and 15 touchdowns on 63-of-95 passing, suffered a wrist injury that has left him sidelined.
Willingham stepped in last week and, after throwing for just 19 yards in the first half, finished with 180 and two touchdowns – both to Mustapha, who finished with 107 yards on eight receptions – on 18-of-30 passing.
Willingham will be making his second start against a Bowling Green team that's averaging two interceptions per game. Tucker Prieskorn has five of those and DeVito Tisdale, who narrowed his college choices to Kentucky, Alabama, Georgia and Texas A&M before the Week 5 game against St. Xavier, has four.
"If it was a team that only had one or two, yes (it would change our offense), but a team like Bowling Green – they've got guys everywhere," Smith said.
Bowling Green coach Mark Spader believes the deciding factor Friday will likely be turnovers and special teams, and says he'll will be relying on his experienced players to make big plays.
"It's those hidden yards and those hidden changes in the game," Spader said. "If you have too many turnovers or have mistakes in the kicking game, then you'll look back on it later and you'll know exactly what beat you."
While South Warren is on its second QB, Bowling Green has two it plays. Conner Cooper has 483 yards and six touchdowns on 30-of-45 passing and Max Payne has 312 yards and five touchdowns on 29-of-47 passing.
But seeing two QBs doesn't worry Smith as much as the pieces around them. Javeius Bunton has 237 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries and Evan Spader has 228 yards and two scores on 38 carries to lead the rushing attack. Dezmond Wilson leads a group of five players that have over 100 receiving yards. Wilson has caught 24 passes for 324 yards and five touchdowns.
"They've got four or five guys that can score any time they touch the ball and that's rare, that's impressive and that probably adds a bigger element and bigger challenge than who's playing quarterback," Smith said.
A top seed in the district could come down to Friday's game, despite it being the opener for both. The two could possibly meet again in the first two rounds of the postseason with the new playoff format, but both coaches agree it won't really change the way they approach Friday's game.
"With the new playoff format, we're going to go through these next few weeks and play our district teams and then we're going to turn around and play them again," Spader said. "We want to continue to improve. It's a lot of coaching cliches and all, but we want to get better each week. Yes, this game's important and our bunch really wants to win it, but at the end of the day, we're going to survive and move on. It's not the end of the season win or lose."
Bowling Green is one of the most storied programs in state history – nearly 100 seasons, over 700 wins and six state championships, including five of the past eight in Class 5A. South Warren hasn't even been open a decade, but the program has won two state titles, over 90 games and has five 10-win seasons in just eight chances.
"They're the team to look at, they're the defending state champ and we want to be back in a position like that," Spader said. "Our guys know what's at stake there and I hope we play well and take care of business."
The Spartans also hold the lead in the series between the two, winning back-to-back meetings after the Purples took the first. Playing at Spartan Stadium isn't something that worries Spader heading into the fourth meeting.
"That atmosphere of a lot of people in the stands, a lot of reaction to plays that are going on, that's exciting for players and I think that's why you do what you do all offseason and put yourself in those positions," he said.
