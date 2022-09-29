The district season will begin with a bang for the Bowling Green and South Warren football teams, who square off at Bowling Green High School at 7 p.m. on Friday.
The last two Class 5A champions – Bowling Green in 2020 and South Warren in 2021 – have met nine times since the rivalry began in 2017 with South Warren holding a 5-4 edge, including a sweep last season.
Both coaches expect another tough battle with both teams once again ranked in the top 5 in the latest Associated Press Class 5A statewide poll.
“It’s always an exciting game,” South Warren coach Brandon Smith said. “You kind of get to the point now where you can reminisce on some games of the past and whatnot. All of them have been exciting, all of them have been meaningful. I don’t think this one will be any different.”
Bowling Green, tied for third in the AP 5A poll, comes in off an exciting 46-45 win at Father Ryan (Tenn.) – winning on a two-point conversion in the final seconds. It was a bounce-back win after falling to Boyle County the previous week.
“This will be our third straight game where we will really have to be focused in against a quality opponent,” BG coach Mark Spader said. “It’s been a good fieldhouse to deal with coming off of Friday.”
No. 5 South Warren has won two straight after back-to-back losses to out-of-state schools. The Spartans handled Paducah Tilghman 36-3 two weeks ago and followed that up with a 24-0 win over Louisville Central last week.
“I think we have figured some things out, but at the same time I kind of feel like we are behind,” Smith said. “It’s like we are in week two, week three because it took us so long to figure some things out. I think we are on the right track, but I still feel like we are kind of behind the 8 ball of where we should be this time of year.”
South Warren’s defense shined in the last two wins, but Smith said the Spartans will be tested by a Bowling Green team that averages 34.6 points a game.
“Bowling Green seems to be outstanding offensively on film,” Smith said. “This is the best offense they have had in quite some time. They’ve got it going in every position. There’s really not a weak link out there. It makes it really tough.”
While Bowling Green’s offense has been strong, Spader said his defense has struggled at times the past two weeks – adding South Warren will be another strong test for that unit.
“We’ve had to go back to the drawing board a little bit with our defense, refocus on some fundamentals and little things that we hope will pay off on Friday,” Spader said. “(South Warren) is coming into their own with some new starters and they are doing what they do. They are going to run the ball effectively inside. They got great players on the edge that they can get the ball to. We know we have our work cut out for us. All we can do is work.”
Smith said line play and special teams will be keys to the game for the Spartans. Spader agrees that the team that plays the most sound fundamental football will likely come out on top.
“It’s all coach-speak but it was big Friday, we had a special teams touchdown so we can’t let special teams hurt us,” Spader said. “It needs to be a weapon for us. We need to pick up field position and pick up points in that.
“Take care of the ball. We’ve got to tackle better. It all comes down to fundamentals in big games. We need to do things right if we want to take care of business against a quality opponent.”