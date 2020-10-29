LEXINGTON – Teetering on the brink, the South Warren boys’ soccer team fought back and moved on Thursday with a 2-1 (6-5 in penalty kicks) win over Ryle in the state semifinals at Henry Clay High School in Lexington.
South Warren (15-1-1) tied it with five minutes left in regulation and survived penalty kicks to move on to the first state title game in the program’s history.
The Spartans are the third school in Bowling Green/Warren County to make the finals. Greenwood advanced in 2004 and 2009, while Bowling Green advanced four times – finishing runner-up in 1995-96 and winning in 2006 and 2014.
“It means a lot,” South Warren senior keeper Tayshaun Jones said. “There are a lot of emotions flying all over the field. We are very happy that we live to see another day and we are going to play for a state championship.”
South Warren coach Tom Alexander said it was a hard-fought win over a great opponent.
“That team over there is fantastic,” Alexander said. “They were better than any film that I saw. They won every single ball. They made life incredibly hard on us.
“... I’m just so excited for these boys. They have worked so hard.”
Ryle came in unbeaten, allowing four total goals on the season. They showed why their defense was so tough, turning the Spartans away on two shots on goal in the first half – including a shot by Eldin Velic in the 29th minute that was slapped away by Ryle keeper Landon Barth.
Ryle broke through in the 38th minute when a South Warren handball led to a penalty kick by Lance Paul that gave the Raiders a 1-0 lead.
“I thought that we were just all over it and we couldn’t finish it,” Alexander said. “We hit the post in the first half and we had two or three across the goal that we couldn’t get in.”
South Warren kept pressing in the second half.
In the 53rd minute, the Spartans pushed forward into the box but couldn’t get a clean shot. Seven minutes later, a potential tying goal was waved off due to an offsides call.
The tying goal came in the 75th when Luie Kogetsu’s corner kick bounced around in the box, hitting off a defender and into the goal to make the score 1-all.
“I was just hoping someone would get to it when I crossed that,” Kogetsu said. “I put it between the defense and the goalkeeper and hoped something went over. I kind of got lucky because it was rainy and slippery. I’m glad it went in, though.”
Neither team was able to score in the last five minutes of regulation or either five-minute overtime, setting up the penalty kicks.
Both teams made the first two rounds with Ryle making the shot in the third round, but South Warren missing. After both teams connected in the fourth round and Kogetsu made a penalty shot to keep the Spartans alive, Ryle had a chance to win but missed its shot to send it to sudden death.
Both teams hit their shots in round six, with Kyosuke Uchida scoring in round seven for the Spartans. Ryle had a chance to extend the game, but the shot was wide – setting off a wild celebration by the Spartans.
“This is something we keep working for,” Alexander said. “They have all these huge expectations at the beginning of the year and I have to tell them, ‘We have to take it one game at a time.’
“... To get to where we are now, hat's off to Ryle. They were outstanding today. It’s a shame one of us has to lose this game and go home.”
South Warren advances to Saturday’s state championship at Henry Clay High School at 6:30 p.m. CDT. The Spartans will face St. Xavier, which beat Corbin 2-0 in Thursday's other semifinal game.
