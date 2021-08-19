The South Warren football team was rolling along last season, unbeaten and No. 1 in Class 5A heading into the postseason.
But the Spartans’ hopes for a state title were dashed in the second round of the playoffs with a loss to eventual state champion Bowling Green.
While the tough ending provides the Spartans with motivation heading into 2021, head coach Brandon Smith said it’s not the driving force as the team prepares for the new year.
“That is definitely a motivational factor, but I have always been a believer that you only get so far with the revenge aspect,” Smith said. “I think that loses its effect after a while. It’s really short-lived. I think there has to be a greater motivation there than just revenge in that sense. Really everybody would have the same motivation every year they got knocked out.”
South Warren loses several key pieces from last year, but brings back a lot of experience ready to once again contend for a 5A state title.
Caden Veltkamp, a Western Kentucky commit, returns at quarterback. The senior is a third-year starter who threw for 1,324 yards and 17 touchdowns in the team’s seven games last season.
Veltkamp will have plenty of familiar faces to work with on offense. Senior running back Kobe Martin returns after leading the Spartans in rushing last season. The receiving corps includes senior wideouts Avrin Bell, a WKU commit, Mason Willingham, and Eldar Dervisevic and junior Christian Conyers.
Defensively, senior Luke Burton led the team in tackles last season. Among the other players returning to the defensive unit includes Tyler Snell and William Trussell – with Bell, Willingham and Martin among the offensive players who should contribute as well.
“It’s kind of an odd year,” Smith said. “We don’t get everybody back. We play a lot of guys, so depending on what you look at, it’s probably seven guys on each side of the ball. We didn’t have a big class last year, but they played. We had nine or 10 seniors last year, so we are kind of in between – probably more experienced than not. We have a lot of guys that have experience and I am a big believer that there is no substitute for experience.”
The Spartans will look to prepare for a tough district that includes Bowling Green, Greenwood and Christian County with a nondistrict schedule that opens with North Hardin in the Rafferty’s Bowl and includes teams from Tennessee and Indiana before road games at Paducah Tilghman and Louisville Central.
Smith said that gauntlet should give his team an idea of what it will face if it wants to contend and make a deep run in the 5A playoffs.
“In my opinion, it is the toughest class top to bottom,” Smith said. “There are a lot of really quality players and coaches and traditional programs. You have to have a little bit of experience to give yourself a shot.”
SOUTH WARREN 2021 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 21 – North Hardin
Aug. 27 – at Hendersonville (Tenn.)
Sept. 10 – Gibson Southern (Ind.)
Sept. 17 – at Paducah Tilghman
Sept. 24 – at Louisville Central
Oct. 1 – Bowling Green
Oct. 8 – McCracken County
Oct. 14 – at Christian County
Oct. 22 – Greenwood
Oct. 29 – Logan County{&end}