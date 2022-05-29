South Warren held up its end of the bargain Sunday.
The Spartans, like District 14 rival Greenwood, have been ranked among the state's best all season long. When both teams advanced to the Region 4 Softball Tournament last week, a rematch of the District 14 championship game in the regional championship seemed a distinct possibility – if not a probability.
After watching the Lady Gators handle Allen County-Scottsville in Sunday's first regional semifinal at the WKU Softball Complex, the Spartans went to work against Russellville in the nightcap and came away with a 9-1 win to secure their spot in Monday's championship set for 6 p.m. at the WKU Softball Complex.
South Warren (35-2) is no stranger to the regional championship. The Spartans have played in the last six that have taken place – the 2020 season was wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic – but haven't won since taking back-to-back crowns in 2016-17.
"I think for us, it's mental," South Warren coach Kelly Reynolds said. "At this point, it's kind of having to look at the big picture. The advantage is we have been here before. Several of these girls have been in a regional championship quite a few times, which works to our advantage. But I think ultimately in the end, we have great senior leadership and I have no doubt our four seniors will continue to step up and do their job and keep everybody into the game."
South Warren senior Selynna Metcalfe certainly provided the lift Sunday, connecting for three hits and driving in five runs.
In the top of the first inning, Metcalfe's RBI single opened the scoring. Fellow senior Caroline Pitcock followed with a run-scoring double to put the Spartans up 2-0 early.
Russellville (24-12), coming off its first-ever regional victory Saturday against Clinton County, pushed right back in the bottom of the first. Reese Croslin's RBI single halved the deficit, but the Lady Panthers missed out on more when Spartans starting pitcher Layla Ogden induced an inning-ending flyout with the bases loaded.
The Spartans kept building onto their lead. Metcalfe drove in two more runs in the second with a double to right-center field. In the third, McLaine Hudson drew a bases-loaded walk to plate a run and Metcalfe followed with her second straight two-run double to boost her team's lead to 7-1.
"We had a really exciting game last night, so we just came out thinking, 'Just hit the ball,' and it really worked out for us tonight," Metcalfe said. "We know we have one of the toughest districts and regions in the state. I think the leadership stepped up – we had some girls get some big hits in some big moments, we got the runs in that we needed to get in and that's what it takes."
South Warren, which outlasted Barren County for a 4-3 win in eight innings Saturday in the regional quarterfinals, plated two more runs in the top of the fourth on Ogden's two-run double.
After Ogden pitched the first three innings, it was Courtney Norwood's turn in the circle and the seventh-grader closed out the win with four perfect innings.
"Tonight I came out stronger, kind of more focused," Norwood said. "I was just focusing on Carrie, my catcher."
Norwood finished with five strikeouts, while Ogden tallied two strikeouts.
Now it's on to the championship to face Greenwood, with Reynolds expecting her team to face Lady Gators ace pitcher Kayden Murray with a state tournament spot on the line.
"I'm sure we'll see Kayden – I'd be surprised if we didn't, so I think we've just got to be ready for anything she's throwing at us and put the ball in play," Reynolds said. "You know, they hit, we hit, and they score, we score. I think that's what it's going to come down to."
SWHS 223 200 0 – 9 10 1
RHS 100 000 0 – 1 3 4
WP: Ogden. LP: Mosier.