The South Warren football team made quick work of visiting Christian County, rolling to a 47-6 win in the opening round of the Class 5A state playoffs on Thursday at South Warren High School.
South Warren (10-1) built a 40-point halftime lead and cruised from there, racking up 427 yards of offense.
“We talked this week about making things smooth, just having a smooth game and not a lot of hiccups,” South Warren coach Brandon Smith said. “That is about as good of a job as we’ve done all year.”
South Warren started slow but pulled away for a 51-20 win when the two teams met in Hopkinsville last month. There was no slow start for South Warren in Thursday’s rematch, with the Spartans striking quickly and efficiently.
The Spartans scored on all six drives in the first half -- each drive four plays or less.
Cristian Conyers' 11-yard touchdown run four plays in started the scoring. Quarterback Caden Veltkamp and Luke Burton added first-quarter touchdown runs to make the score 20-0 after one quarter.
Conyers added an 11-yard touchdown reception from Veltkamp early in the second quarter. Kobe Martin added a touchdown run in the second quarter and Avrin Bell capped the first-half scoring with a 37-yard touchdown catch that started the KHSAA-mandated running clock.
“I think the first time we played them, nothing was smooth,” Smith said. “Most of us left mad and upset, except for the special teams. This time around for us offensively to be really efficient … that’s kind of how you want to be this time of year.”
South Warren played its reserves in the second half, with Jimmy Sales scoring on a touchdown run.
Christian County (1-10) avoided the shutout when JaSean Riley scored on a 73-yard touchdown reception. Despite the big play, the Colonels were held to 133 total yards.
“(Our defense) was probably the most disappointing part the first time we played,” Smith said. “I think those guys kind of took it personally and wanted to prove a point this time. They did a good job.”
Veltkamp finished 7-for-8 passing for 206 yards in one half of action. Kobe Martin had 63 yards rushing, while Bell had 95 yards receiving.
Conyers had three catches for 43 yards in his second game back since returning from an injury.
“We knew what we had to do coming into the game,” Conyers said. “It was a good week of preparation for the whole team. Everybody was focused on their assignments. We knew what we had to do and we just got the job done.”
South Warren advances to host the winner of Friday’s game between Bowling Green and Greenwood in the second round of the Class 5A playoffs on Nov. 12.
CCHS 0 0 0 6 -- 6
SWHS 20 20 7 0 -- 44
First quarter
SW - Cristian Conyers 11 run (Eldar Dervisevic kick), 10:06
SW - Caden Veltkamp 1 run (Dervisevic kick), 7:35
SW - Luke Burton 6 run (run failed), 2:28
Second quarter
SW - Conyers 11 pass from Veltkamp (run failed), 9:59
SW - Kobe Martin 7 run (Dervisevic kick), 7:56
SW - Avrin Bell 37 pass from Veltkamp (Dervisevic kick), 6:07
Third quarter
SW - Jimmy Sales 2 run (Dervisevic kick), 6:41
Fourth quarter
CC - JaSean Riley 73 pass from Jordan Miles (pass failed), 5:51