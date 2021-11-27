VERSAILLES -- The South Warren football team started fast -- rolling past Woodford County 46-25 in the Class 5A semifinals on Friday at Community Stadium.
South Warren (13-1) exploded for 46 points in the first half and cruised from there to earn the third state championship berth in the program’s 11-year history -- and first since 2018.
“That was kind of the plan,” South Warren coach Brandon Smith said. “We’ve been in these type of games and they haven’t. We thought that if we could kind of stun them, then we could get this effect. Now I didn’t think it would be like this, but they did a great job of not letting them up. Offensively we just kept hitting it and you saw what happened.”
The Spartans scored on the opening kickoff, a safety after Woodford County fumbled the ball into the end zone, and never looked back.
On the first offensive play from scrimmage, South Warren quarterback Caden Veltkamp found Keegan Milby wide open down the sideline for a 34-yard touchdown that made the score 9-0 in the game’s first 16 seconds.
Woodford County (13-1) got on the board with a field goal, but South Warren would respond with 37 straight points to end the half.
Kobe Martin scored his first touchdown of the night on a 15-yard run on the next possession and Veltkamp connected with Luke Burton down the seam for a 20-yard touchdown pass to give the Spartans a 23-3 advantage after one quarter.
Martin struck again early in the second quarter, busting through the line and breaking tackles on his way to a 78-yard touchdown run that extended the margin to 28 points.
“I’m just thinking don’t get caught,” Martin said. “We just knew we had to come out fast like we do every other game. If they got ahead they were going to keep the ball and slow the game down. We couldn’t allow that to happen.”
The Spartans used a little bit of trickery to force the KHSAA-mandated running clock with 4:40 left in the half. Burton took a pitch from Veltkamp and dropped back for a 46-yard touchdown pass to Mason Willingham. Willingham took the reverse on the two-point conversion and threw to Veltkamp in the end zone to make the score 39-3.
“We’ve got more (trick plays),” Smith said. “You don’t win championships by playing passive. You’ve got to be aggressive in everything you do. That was kind of our plan and the message to our kids.”
South Warren capped the explosive first half with another special teams play six seconds later, DeShawn Bridges' 1-yard fumble return.
“I think Drew (Givens) made the tackle and forced the fumble,” Bridges said. “I just saw the ball and picked it up. We did our thing -- did our part to help this team get the win.”
South Warren kept it simple in the second half, emptying the bench.
Woodford County scored three touchdowns to get closer, but the Spartans were never really threatened in the second half.
Woodford County finished with 415 yards of offense, most with the game no longer in doubt.
“That’s the best offense we’ve played,” Smith said. “They had some cats. I kind of thought we weren’t going to shut them down or anything like that. We just had to make plays. That’s usually not our style, bend don’t break, but that’s kind of how it worked out.”
Veltkamp finished 5-for-8 passing for 107 yards and two touchdowns. Martin ran for 147 yards on 10 carries. The Spartans finished with 333 yards, 311 in the first half.
“Our offensive line was great again tonight,” Veltkamp said. “They’ve strung together three really good games against three really good defensive lines. Our receivers made plays and Kobe made people miss and broke tackles. He ran really hard tonight.”
South Warren will face Frederick Douglas in the Class 5A championship game at 3 p.m. CST on Dec. 4 at Kroger Field in Lexington.
“It doesn't get any easier,” Smith said. “I think probably the two best teams are playing and that’s the way it should be. I think it will be a great game.”
SWHS 23 23 0 0 -- 46
WCHS 3 0 6 16 -- 25
First quarter
SW - Safety, 11:54
SW - Keegan Milby 34 pass from Caden Veltkamp (Eldar Dervisevic kick), 11:44
WC - Sawyer Ford 39 field goal, 7:39
SW - Kobe Martin 15 run (Dervisevic kick), 5:50
SW - Luke Burton 20 pass from Veltkamp (Dervisevic kick), 3:09
Second quarter
SW - Martin 78 run (Burton run), 10:54
SW - Mason Willingham 46 pass from Burton (Veltkamp pass from Willingham), 4:40
SW - DeShawn Bridges 1 fumble return (Dervisevic kick), 4:34
Third quarter
WC - Preston Stacy 33 pass from Bryce Patterson (run failed), 3:40
Fourth quarter
WC - Aden Nelson 7 pass from Patterson (Makhi Smith run), 7:31
WC - Smith 87 pass from Nelson (Jackson Geilear run), 1:28