South Warren ran for five touchdowns and Spartans quarterback Caden Veltkamp connected with Avrin Bell for a pair of TD passes in Friday's lightning-delayed 49-8 victory over visiting Christian County.
Veltkamp was 4-of-7 passing for 91 yards with touchdown strikes of 50 and 11 yards to Bell, both coming in the first quarter as the Spartans built a 28-0 lead.
South Warren's Jantzen Dunn opened the scoring with a 42-yard touchdown run, and Kobe Martin followed with a 2-yard TD run just more than two minutes later.
Martin, who also had a 37-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, finished with a team-high 87 rushing yards on nine carries.
Weonard Hopkins tallied a 19-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, and Jimmy Sales capped the Spartans' scoring with a 3-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.
Jake Jackson paced South's defense with four solo tackles, including three tackles for loss and a sack.
South Warren (5-0 overall, 3-0 in Class 5A, District 2) is next scheduled to play Nov. 6 at North Hardin.
Logan County 14, Calloway County 6
Logan County tallied a pair of first-half touchdowns, then shut out Calloway County in the second half for a 14-6 win Friday.
The Cougars' Davin Yates opened the scoring with an interception return for a touchdown early in the first quarter.
Wyatt Blake tallied Logan County's second score on a 1-yard touchdown run with 1:41 left in the first half. Blake was 6-of-6 passing for 96 yards and had a team-high 64 rushing yards. Jaden Sells had two catches for 78 yards in the win.
Cade Johnson tallied a team-high 8.5 tackles, including one tackle for loss.
Logan County (3-2, 2-0 Class 4A, District 1) returns to action Oct. 31 at Hopkins County Central.
Glasgow 46, Casey County 12
Glasgow quarterback Easton Jessie threw for three touchdowns as host Glasgow rolled to a 46-12 win over Casey County on Friday.
Jessie was 4-of-6 passing for 68 yards and three TDs, and added 52 rushing yards.
Jay Long had 88 rushing yards and a touchdown, Keiran Stockton added 87 rushing yards and a TD, and Hunter Scott had 70 rushing yards and two scores.
Scott also tallied a touchdown catch, along with Jamari Mack and Javon Clark. The Scotties totaled four interceptions – two each from Corbin Wells and Tony Hammon. Tristan Franklin led Glasgow with six tackles.
Glasgow (4-2, 2-1 in Class 3A, District 2) travel to Franklin-Simpson on Oct. 30.
Crittenden County 47, Russellville 6
Russellville managed only 97 yards of total offense in a 47-6 loss to visiting Crittenden County on Friday.
Jackson Hampton (six tackles) tallied the Panthers' only points on a fumble return for a touchdown. Chevis Elliott finished with a team-high nine tackles, including two tackles for loss.
Jovari Gamble had 57 rushing yards for Russellville (3-3, 1-1 Class 1A, District 1). The Panthers return to action Oct. 30 at Fulton County.
Owensboro Catholic 41, Butler County 0
Host Butler County allowed 333 rushing yards in a 41-0 loss to Owensboro Catholic on Friday.
The Aces totaled 382 yards of total offense, while the Bears finished with 102 yards.
Brody Hunt led Butler County (1-5, 0-4 in Class 2A, District 2) with five catches for 23 yards. The Bears are next at Ohio County on Oct. 30.
Meade County 24, Barren County 14
Barren County quarterback Jameson Buie connected with Gage Allen on a pair of first-half touchdown passes, but visiting Meade County rallied for a 24-14 win on Friday.
Buie hooked up with Allen on a 21-yard scoring strike in the first quarter, then again in the second for a 41-yard TD pass.
Barren County (2-4, 1-2 Class 6A, District 2) is next scheduled to host Metcalfe County on Nov. 6.
