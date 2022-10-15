The South Warren football team built off their win against McCracken County with a 52-14 victory over visiting Christian County on Friday night.
PREP FOOTBALL
Spartans roll past Colonels for 52-14 home win
- JACKSON STAHL For the Daily News
The South Warren football team built off their win against McCracken County with a 52-14 victory over visiting Christian County on Friday night.
The Spartans (5-3 overall, 1-1 Class 5A, District 2) got off to a quick start against the Colonels, as quarterback Bryce Button kept it himself from 24 yards out on their opening drive for a touchdown.
A Christian County fumble on their following possession put the Spartans in great field position for junior running back Jimmy Sales to punch in a 3-yard score.
Shortly after, Button connected with Keegan Milby from 14 yards out for a third straight Spartan touchdown.
The Colonels got things going early in the second quarter, as Jordan Miles found freshman wide receiver Deameion Leavell down the field for a 65-yard touchdown. Miles would finish the game with 196 yards and two touchdowns through the air.
With just 35 seconds remaining in the first half, South Warren sophomore Jace Cutrona returned an interception for a touchdown, building a 45-7 halftime lead for the Spartans.
Miles found senior Elijah Underhill for a 79-yard touchdown late in the third quarter, the only second-half points for the Colonels.
The Spartans would go on to control the clock the rest of the game, rushing 16 times. Button finished the game with 188 yards passing and three total touchdowns. Sales led the Spartans in rushing with 72 yards.
The Colonels had 180 yards of total offense.
South Warren is on the road against Greenwood on Thursday night. Christian County will host Bowling Green this coming Friday.
CCHS 0 7 7 0 – 14
SWHS 22 23 0 7 – 52
First quarter
SWHS – Bryce Button 24 run (Eli McIntosh kick) 10:47
SWHS – Jimmy Sales 3 run (Williams Trussell 2-Point conversion) 7:51
SWHS – Keegan Milby 14 pass from Button (McIntosh kick) 5:29
Second quarter
SWHS – Landon Graves 4 run (McIntosh Kick) 10:45
CCHS – Deameion Leavell 65 pass from Jordan Miles (Tyler Fredenburg kick) 10:34
SWHS – Sales 10 pass from Button (McIntosh kick) 5:38
SWHS – McIntosh 34 field goal
SWHS – Jace Cutrona 21 interception return (kick blocked) 0:35
Third quarter
CCHS – Elijah Underhill 79 pass from Miles (Fredenburg kick) 4:50
Fourth Quarter
SWHS – Jonathan Minor 7 run (McIntosh kick) 1:51
