South Warren senior quarterback Caden Veltkamp completed 13-of-15 passes for 172 yards and a pair of touchdowns as the host Spartans crushed previously unbeaten Gibson Southern (Ind.) 42-7 on Friday night.
Veltkamp, a Western Kentucky commit, also added 37 rushing yards and a touchdown as South Warren improved to 2-1.
The Spartans opened the scoring in the first quarter when Veltkamp connected with Avrin Bell on a 12-yard touchdown pass.
Kobe Martin's 1-yard touchdown run doubled the Spartans' lead, then Martin (47 rushing yards, two TDs) struck again for a 20-yard touchdown run on the last play of the first quarter. William Trussell's two-point conversion run put his team up 22-0.
The Spartans kept pouring it on in the second quarter. Veltkamp found Mason Willingham for a 17-yard touchdown pass, then later in the third Veltkamp tallied a 2-yard touchdown run before connecting with Willingham again on a two-point conversion pass to put his team up 36-0.
Gibson Southern (3-1) finally got on the scoreboard when quarterback Brady Allen – a Purdue commit – connected with Brayden Allen on a 55-yard touchdown strike with 5:43 left in the third.
The Spartans capped the scoring late in the third on a 53-yard touchdown run by Jimmy Sales (team-high 61 rushing yards).
Willingham finished with five catches for 83 yards and a touchdown, and Bell had four catches for 23 yards and a score.
South Warren was next set to visit Paducah Tilghman on Sept. 17, but that game has been canceled by Tilghman due to COVID-19 issues, according to multiple reports.
Logan County 29, Franklin-Simpson 27
Mattia Giubilato's 18-yard field goal with 1:18 left in the game lifted host Logan County to a 29-27 win over Franklin-Simpson on Friday night.
Franklin-Simpson (1-3) held a 14-13 halftime lead in the back-and-forth contest. The Wildcats' Jayden Wells opened the scoring with a 2-yard touchdown run, but Logan County (3-0) pulled even in the second quarter on Davin Yates' interception return for a touchdown.
The Cougars pushed ahead 13-7 on Ryan Rayno's 49-yard touchdown run, but Franklin-Simpson retook the lead with 4 seconds left in the half on Luke Richardson's 15-yard touchdown pass to Landon Graves.
Yates' 2-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter gave Logan the lead, but less than four minutes later the Wildcats' Omar Harrison scored on a 10-yard touchdown run to put his team up 21-20.
Yates connected with Wyatt Blake on a 17-yard touchdown strike to give Logan a 26-21 lead with 2:16 left in the third, but Harrison scored on a 3-yard run with 8:19 left in the game. Logan County blocked the extra-point attempt, and seven minutes later Giubilato won it with his field goal.
Harrison finished with a game-high 182 rushing yards and two TDs to lead the Wildcats. Wells added 67 yards rushing and a score. Franklin-Simpson outgained the Cougars 375-263.
Ryan Rayno paced Logan County with 134 rushing yards and a score. Blake added three catches for 54 yards and a TD.
The Cougars next host Greenwood on Sept. 17. Franklin-Simpson hosts Russellville on Sept. 17.
Barren County 35, Monroe County 13
Drew Fisher ran for 114 yards and three touchdowns on just 11 carries to pace visiting Barren County to a 35-13 win over Monroe County on Friday.
Donovan Bradshaw added 63 rushing yards and a touchdown, and Gage Allen had 54 rushing yards and a score for the Trojans.
Barren's Aiden Miller tallied nine receptions for 128 yards. Trojans QB Jameson Buie was 6-of-7 passing for 104 yards, and Will Childress finished 4-of-4 passing for 37 yards.
Ryan Shirley and Trigg Carver had 10 tackles each to lead Barren County (2-2), which hosts North Laurel on Sept. 17.
Butler County 22, Grayson County 18
Butler County quarterback Jagger Henderson was 13-of-19 passing for 185 yards and two touchdowns to spark his team to a 22-18 road win over Grayson County on Friday.
Solomon Flener had six catches for 90 yards and a touchdown, and Zack Silcox had four receptions for 71 yards and a score in the win.
Colton Dunnells led the Bears with 53 rushing yards and a touchdown, while Henderson added 40 yards rushing.
Josh Morris had 13 tackles on defense to lead Butler County (3-1), which next travels to McLean County on Sept. 24.
Hancock County 37, Edmonson County 8
Visiting Hancock County claimed a 37-8 win over Edmonson County on Friday.
Michael Mills ran for the Wildcats' lone touchdown and added a two-point conversion run. Mills had 43 rushing yards, while Zander Bass tallied a team-high 53 rushing yards for Edmonson County (0-2).
The Wildcats visit Caverna on Sept. 17.