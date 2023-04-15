South Warren ran out of rallies Saturday against Elizabethtown.
The Spartans twice came back from multiple-run deficits to tie the score against the Panthers, but couldn't quite pull it off a third time in Saturday's 7-5 loss at South Warren Ballpark.
The Spartans nearly did though, loading the bases with two outs before Elizabethtown reliever Caden Davis induced a game-ending comebacker to the mound.
South Warren (11-5) trailed by two runs entering the bottom of the seventh after Elizabethtown rallied for two runs in the top of the inning on a Jake Williams sacrifice fly RBI followed by a run-scoring double by Hendrix Thomas.
With two outs in the bottom of the seventh, Andrew Milam kept the Spartans in the game with an infield single. Jacob Gilbreath followed with another single, then Keegan Milby did the same to load the bases against Davis. That would be it for the final comeback attempt, as Davis got Griffin Rardin to hit a chopper back to the mound that he fielded cleanly and fired to first base for the final out.
South Warren tallied 11 hits, but stranded 12 runners on base in the game.
"A seven-inning game to leave 12 guys stranded ... but like that last inning, our first two outs were a line drive out and a line drive one-hopper, which they made good plays on," South Warren coach Chris Gage said.
Elizabethtown (10-8) jumped out to an early lead in the top of the first on a two-run double by Bryce Estes. The Panthers stretched that lead to 3-0 in the fourth on a sac fly RBI by Davis.
The Spartans broke through in the bottom of the fourth. Ethan Reynolds led off the inning with a double and Eli Capps followed with a two-run home run to left field. Milam brought home another run on a fielder's choice to knot the score at 3, but South Warren got no more as they left three runners on.
The home run was the second of the season for Capps, the Spartans' senior catcher.
"He's been one our leading hitters and a solid guy right in the middle of our order," Gage said. "He's catching it well for us, pitching it when we need him to pitch. So he's done a really good job for us."
Elizabethtown retook the lead in the sixth with two runs off back-to-back RBI doubles from Thomas and Davis, but the Spartans answered in the bottom of the inning with two runs of their own. Reynolds brought in the first run with a bases-loaded infield single, and Capps followed with a sac fly RBI to tie the game at 5-all.
Reynolds finished with a 3-for-3 day at the plate with a triple, a double and an RBI. Capps and Dalton Sisson added two hits each for the Spartans, who host Bowling Green in a District 14 matchup on Monday.
EHS 200 102 2 -- 7 13 2
SWHS 000 302 0 -- 5 11 0
WP: Wilson. LP: Reynolds. SV: Davis.