South Warren’s softball team ran its winning streak to eight games with a pair of road victories, taking down Henderson County 1-0 before topping host Marshall County 5-3 on Saturday.
The Spartans’ Caroline Pitcock had the big blow against Henderson County with a solo home run to account for the game’s only run. Pitcock was 2-for-3 with an RBI, while Elly Bennett was 2-for-3 with a double.
Emily Reynolds earned the win with a complete-game outing, shutting down Henderson County on just two hits and two walks while striking out nine batters in seven innings.
The Spartans needed eight innings to defeat Marshall County. Katie Walker was 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI, while Hope White went 3-for-4 with an RBI in the win.
Also for South, McLaine Hudson went 2-for-3, Selynna Metcalfe was 2-for-5 with a double, and Reynolds and Avery Skaggs each drove in a run.
Layla Ogden earned the win, pitching all eight innings and allowing three runs (one earned) while striking out three.
South Warren (24-1) is back in action Monday against visiting Muhlenberg County.
Logan County drops pair
Logan County lost twice on Saturday, falling 9-3 to host Christian County before dropping a 7-3 decision to Lyon County.
Against Christian County, Logan’s Abby Hinton was 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Kaylin Page added a 2-for-4 day for the Lady Cougars and Emerson McKinnis tallied an RBI.
McKinnis homered and drove in two runs against Lyon County. Page again had a 2-for-4 outing with a double and an RBI, and Shayla Johnson was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.
Logan County (13-12) visits Franklin-Simpson on Tuesday.