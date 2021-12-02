For South Warren football coach Brandon Smith, Saturday’s Class 5A championship matchup with Frederick Douglass has been a season in the making.
Even before the season began, Smith said he believed that if the Spartans were fortunate enough to play for a state title that Frederick Douglass would be the likely opponent.
The two 5A powers finally clash on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at Kroger Field in Lexington.
“I think if you polled most people, they expected them to be there,” Smith said. “They have boatloads of talent and ability, so you kind of knew that was going to be your prize if you got there. You aren’t really preparing, but you have things you know you will need to do to beat teams like that. That is kind of in the making for months and months.”
Saturday’s game features two relatively young programs that have enjoyed immediate success.
South Warren is playing in its third state title game since the program’s first varsity season in 2011 – winning the 4A title in 2015 and the 5A title three years later. Frederick Douglass is playing in the second state title game since the program began in 2017. The Broncos lost the 5A title game in 2019.
“I think there are a lot of similarities,” Smith said. “We kind of took different paths – we started with (junior varsity and slowly built) ... and they jumped right into it and have really done a great job. It’s been really impressive what they have done in four or five years. To build a brand and a program, it’s not as easy as just having great players. There is a lot that goes into it.”
The similarities don’t stop there. Both teams enter with plenty of momentum. South Warren (13-1) has won 12 in a row, while Frederick Douglass (13-1) has outscored its opponents 177-27 in the postseason.
Both offenses are led by quarterbacks who have committed to in-state schools. South Warren’s Caden Veltkamp has committed to Western Kentucky, while Frederick Douglass’s Samuel Cornett, who has thrown for more than 2,300 yards and 23 touchdowns, has committed to Louisville as a walk-on.
Smith said the Frederick Douglass offense, which has scored at least 35 points in 10 games this season, is more than just Cornett.
“If you have somebody at every position, it gets a lot easier and they’ve got somebody at every position,” Smith said. “It’s kind of remarkable when you watch on film. Everybody there would be a star at another school. The receivers are ultra-talented. They’ve got three running backs and all three are fantastic. The head coach is an o-line coach, played on the o-line at college, and they are really sound and get after it. Obviously that makes for a really nice offense.”
Both teams also feature strong defenses. The Spartans have allowed 144 points this season, while the Broncos have allowed 102 points.
“They have all kinds of stars on offense, but they are making their hay on defense,” Smith said. “I think they are outstanding on defense. There are no weak links. Their d-line is really good. Their secondary is phenomenal and they have linebackers that clean everything up. What they do is challenging schematically. Really only one team has moved it, much less scored, the whole year.”
South Warren senior wide receiver/defensive back Avrin Bell said the offense enters with a lot of confidence after scoring 46 points in the first half in last week’s win at Woodford County.
“Last week our offensive coordinator told us to run the score up, put points on the board and make big plays,” Bell said. “It’s the same thing we have to do this week – accept the challenge.”
The South Warren defense also enters with confidence, according to senior tight end/linebacker Luke Burton.
“We are really eager for it,” Burton said. “We know they have a bunch of big-time athletes that we are going to have to prepare for. The past few weeks we have really been playing well on defense. Hopefully that can keep our morale up, keep going until it is over.”
Smith said this game will be decided by which team commits the fewest turnovers, and special teams. He added a quick start will also be important.
“In any of these big games, what happens in the first quarter usually has a lot to do with the outcome,” Smith said. “The momentum swings are so huge in those type of games."