South Warren has lost only one game in the past two seasons.
The team to take the Spartans down? Bowling Green.
On Friday, the two will meet for the second time this season, but this time at El Donaldson Stadium in the second round of the KHSAA Class 5A playoffs with the season on the line.
Bowling Green's 14-3 victory over South Warren on Oct. 4 gave the Purples the top seed in Class 5A, District 2. They blew out Christian County last week 37-6 to advance to the second round, while the Spartans knocked off Greenwood 33-11 in the first round.
The Spartans took a 3-0 lead into halftime of the regular-season meeting with a 27-yard field goal from Eldar Dervisevic, but Javeius Bunton had touchdown runs of 13 and 27 yards in the second half to come away victorious. The latter came with only 1:29 to play.
Despite that, South Warren coach Brandon Smith wasn't pleased with the way his defense played. The Spartans allowed 76 passing yards and 148 rushing yards in the regular-season meeting.
"I know what the perception is with the score at halftime and really at the end of the game, that defensively we played well. Going back and evaluating it, I really think we could have played a lot better than what we did," Smith said. "I thought we got lucky in some spots, so there's definitely some adjustments that I can make and definitely some things our players can clean up and do differently from the previous game.
"I really think we tackled poorly in that game and I think you've got to give them credit. I thought they gave more effort than we did at the end of the day last time."
Conner Cooper took over as Bowling Green's quarterback at halftime of that game after an injury to Max Payne and, since then, has thrown for 731 yards and eight touchdowns. That stretch included a 49-21 loss to Trinity, the No. 2 team in the Class 6A AP poll. It was one of Bowling Green's two in-state losses this season. The other was to St. Xavier in Week 5.
The Spartans have improved offensively since the early-October game. South Warren started the season 5-0 with Caden Veltkamp at quarterback, but the sophomore was injured in a 22-8 win at Central. Mason Willingham took over in the team's next game at Glasgow -- a team now ranked No. 2 in the Class 3A AP poll -- and led a last-minute drive to keep the Spartans undefeated.
He threw three interceptions the following week against Bowling Green -- two from Evan Spader and the other from Jacob Deglow -- but Smith isn't putting that all on him.
"Mason was kind of thrown into the fire there. I think that was his second week at the time and he's really grown and really improved a lot, but that wasn't on Mason and we've explained that to our players, we've shown it to our players," Smith said. "He really didn't have anything to do with a lot of our problems offensively in that game, so I think that's something everybody has accepted and bought into and we're adapting and trying to learn from the previous time."
The Purples also forced a turnover on South Warren's opening possession and blocked a South Warren field goal attempt in the second half.
"They really had it going over there and you get that winning vibe going and it’s hard to beat a team that’s been able to come out on top that many times,” Bowling Green coach Mark Spader said following the win. “At the same time, too, in big games with good teams, it always comes down to those turnovers and special teams – those plays that you look back on."
South Warren had a bye the following week and Smith put an emphasis on getting back to the program's aggressive, hard-nosed roots. In the four games the Spartans have played since, they've put up an average of 39.5 points. It's allowed Kobe Martin to rush for 228 yards and seven touchdowns on 35 carries the last two weeks.
The Spartans threw for 99 yards and rushed for 82 in the regular-season meeting. It's a change that's started up front with the offensive line.
"Those guys are a good group and they take a lot of pride in what they do and I think it bothered them and I think they've worked extremely hard and smart since then on trying to improve their game," Smith said.
Bowling Green's regular-season victory tied the all-time series 2-2. The only other postseason meeting between the programs came in the third round of the 2017 Class 5A playoffs. South Warren won 28-21.
If regular-season results hold in Friday's second round, the winner would travel to South Oldham for the third round of the playoffs.
Friday's kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
