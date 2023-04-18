The South Warren softball team used a complete effort to ease past District 14 rival Greenwood 16-2 on Tuesday at Greenwood High School.
South Warren (16-2 overall, 2-0 District 14) pounded out 20 hits, while Kendall Willingham took a no-hitter into the sixth inning in a rematch of last year’s Region 4 championship and a matchup between two of the top 10 teams in the state. South Warren is No. 2 in the latest poll, while Greenwood is 10th.
“I was really proud of our girls for getting there offensively and putting the ball in play,” South Warren coach Kelly Reynolds said. “They made (Greenwood’s) defense work, put a little pressure on them. I thought we did a good job running the bases too. I thought Kendall was really good too.”
The Spartans only needed three pitches to get on the board. McLaine Hudson started with a bunt single, stole second on the next pitch and scored on an RBI single by Hope White. Two batters later, Layla Odgen doubled home White to make the score 2-0.
White and Ogden struck again during a five-run third, with White delivering her second RBI single of the night and Ogden adding a two-run homer to help South Warren build a 7-0 lead.
The Spartans' offense kept going with an RBI double by Kinleigh Russell in the fourth and an RBI double by Katie Walker in the fifth.
Greenwood (8-6, 1-1) didn’t have a baserunner until the fourth, with Lydia Kirby’s bloop single with one out in the sixth the first hit of the night for the Lady Gators. Callie Huff broke up the shutout with a two-out RBI single that scored Kirby, but South Warren answered with a huge seventh inning -- scoring seven times.
The rally included an RBI single by Avery Skaggs, a two-run single by Walker and a two-run triple from Jenna Lindsey.
“I think we were all building off each other’s hits,” Skaggs said. “We all just gained confidence. We have so many different aspects to our lineup. Everyone can do pretty much everything.”
Greenwood added one more run in the seventh on an RBI single by Elsie Kirby, before Willingham was able to finish it out for the complete game. Willingham improved to 7-0 on the season, allowing two runs -- one earned -- with seven strikeouts and a walk.
“Kendall has seen a lot of innings this year,” Reynolds said. “She’s done a great job. She allows her defense to work. I thought she just did a great job.”
Hudson finished with four hits, while Ogden and Skaggs added three hits each. Ogden, Russell and Walker finished with three RBIs each, while Skaggs and White finished with two RBIs each.
Both teams return to action at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. South Warren hosts Warren Central, while Greenwood plays at Bowling Green.
SWHS 205 110 7 -- 16 19 2
GHS 000 001 1 -- 2 4 2
WP: Willingham LP: Nealon.