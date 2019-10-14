South Warren wasted no time bouncing back from a loss to Warren Central in the District 14 championship.
Eldin Velic scored the first of his four goals 35 seconds into an opening round Region 4 Tournament game against Glasgow on Monday at Bowling Green Junior High to lead the Spartans to a 10-0 victory.
"As soon as we lose a game, we want to play the next one right away," South Warren coach Tom Alexander said. "We were really glad to get this one out of the way and now we're really looking forward to seeing Logan County tomorrow night."
Velic opened the scoring by cleaning up a cross in front of the net from Anthony Cano to put South Warren ahead 1-0 and the Spartans kept the pressure on from there. Kiram Mujic scored the first of his three goals Monday with a right-footed shot into the corner of the net in the seventh minute and Velic got his second less than a minute later -- again from point-blank range.
"We talked before the game that we wanted to come out and make sure we set the tempo, set the pace and play really quick and really fast," Alexander said. "We were hoping that we would get them back on their heels a little bit and that early goal really did, and then we were kind of able to push numbers forward the rest of the half."
Velic capped off the hat trick in the 14th minute when he got a cross from Noah Haas and put a low shot into the opposite corner to make it 4-0.
"We had to come out strong, move the ball around and finish," Velic said.
Mujic added his second goal when he received a low cross from Cano and one-timed the ball in to put the Spartans ahead 5-0 with 22:30 to play in the first half. Jaxon Hope served a corner kick and after an initial save, David Mung headed a ball into the net to make it 6-0 six minutes later. Emir Ireljic was the fourth different Spartan to score and Cano was the fifth, making it an 8-0 halftime lead.
"After that goal that came in the first 30 seconds, our team just -- they were shellshocked," Glasgow coach Ken Mahung said. "We tried to get them out of it, but we had a tough time doing it, so they just kept making mistake after mistake after that."
Mujic capped off his hat trick in the 41st minute with a left-footed shot that bounced once before hitting the back of the net.
"We really just needed to set the tempo high and press a lot," Mujic said. "We just needed to really work hard as a team, communicate and just come out with a win."
The Scotties held on until there was 22:29 remaining, but Velic flicked a ball delivered by Thang Khual into the goal with his head to end the game early at 10-0.
Glasgow, which claimed the District 15 title with a 6-1 win over Barren County, has the season come to a close at 14-8-0.
South Warren improves to 18-3-2 and will face Logan County on Tuesday at 8 p.m. in the Region 4 Tournament semifinals.
Barren County 7, Russellville 2
Aden Nyekan scored six times to lead Barren County to a 7-2 victory over Russellville in the opening round of the Region 4 Tournament at Bowling Green Junior High on Monday.
Seth Mitchell opened the scoring by putting a shot along the baseline under Russellville goalkeeper Nathan Cates and, from there, it was the Nyekan show.
The Barren County sophomore made it 2-0 with by one-timing a shot at the top of the box low and into the goal. He added his second with 18:31 to play in the first half to make it 3-0 -- a lead the Trojans took into halftime.
After Avery Flener got the Panthers on the board, it was Nyekan catching fire to score four goals in a six-minute span midway through the second half to give Barren County a 7-1 lead. Nyekan now has 59 goals this season.
Kevin Vera added Russellville's second goal on a penalty kick, but the Panthers didn't get any closer and end the season at 11-11-1.
Barren County improves to 13-6-0 and will face Warren Central in the Region 4 Tournament semifinals Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.