After surviving a 13-inning marathon against Greenwood on Monday, South Warren baseball coach Chris Gage knew he would need a big pitching effort to save a tired bullpen in Tuesday’s rematch at Greenwood High School.
Gage got just that from senior Dalton Sisson, who finished one out shy of a complete game in the Spartans' 6-0 win over Greenwood.
Sisson kept the Greenwood bats in check as South Warren (15-6 overall, 3-1 District 14) was able to keep itself in position to earn at least a share of the District 14 regular-season title.
“We were short-staffed and our little secret weapon that we thought we had came up with an injury this morning,” Gage said. “He was a big part of the plan, one of the three or four pitchers we thought we might have to use today. Sisson fixed that problem by just going as deep as he went.”
South Warren’s offense kept the pressure on Greenwood most of the night with 11 hits, but was not able to get some distance until a late rally.
After leaving two runners in scoring position in the first, the Spartans got RBI singles from Camden Page and Sisson to take a 2-0 lead in the second.
South Warren finally added to the lead in the fifth, sending seven to the plate in a four-run rally that included RBI singles from Griffin Rardin and Keegan Milby and a sacrifice fly by Jacob Gilbreath.
“I thought Greenwood made a couple of plays that kept it from being 6-0 early,” Gage said. “It was 2-0 when it felt like it should be 6-0. We had a baserunning mistake and they made a couple of good plays. That kept it 2-0 and that’s like a football team kicking field goals early. That (four-run inning) helped.”
Sisson took it from there. The right-hander threw 106 pitches, scattering six hits around seven strikeouts and three walks. Sisson worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the sixth and left with two runners and two outs in the seventh -- although he admitted that he lobbied to stay in and finish it out.
“I kept throwing the curveball,” Sisson said. “The final two innings I kept throwing curveball first pitch, getting ahead, working ahead, getting easy outs.
“Once we got the lead, it was just a more focused game and we could go out and have fun.”
Ethan Reynolds preserved the shutout striking out the only batter he faced.
Sisson finished with three hits to lead the South Warren offense.
“I’m happy with their mental strength today because everybody was tired,” Gage said. “Both teams were tired. It takes a lot for our catcher to go back there and catch 20 innings in two days. He did his best work the last two games.”
Zach Davis finished with two hits for Greenwood (17-4, 2-2).
“I thought we competed,” Greenwood coach Jason Jaggers said. “We were just flat tonight. We stranded too many runners and they found holes when they needed to. When they had runners in scoring position, they seemed to come through but I do think we battled out of some spots.
“... There were some positives in the loss, but we didn’t do enough to win the game.”
Greenwood is scheduled to host Warren East at 6 p.m. on Thursday. South Warren hosts Warren Central at 6 p.m. on Monday in the final District 14 series of the regular season for the Spartans.
SWHS 020 040 0 -- 6 11 0
GHS 000 000 0 -- 0 6 1
WP: Sisson LP: Jam. Russell