Tedric Partinger took a handoff from Luke Richardson, broke a tackle and avoided two other South Warren defenders on the way to a 21-yard touchdown that gave Franklin-Simpson a 14-7 lead over South Warren with 2:37 remaining in the first quarter Friday at Spartan Stadium.
The Spartans didn’t allow the Wildcats to reach the end zone again, scoring 34 unanswered points to come away with a 41-14 victory over the defending Class 4A champions.
“We’ve played each other enough to where they’ve kind of figured out what we like to do and they take those things and use it against us, so I thought it took us a little bit to settle down and I’m not sure we ever figured it out,” South Warren coach Brandon Smith said. “I think our guys really just started making some plays when they had to make some plays, which is a good sign.”
Franklin-Simpson got on the board with a 1-yard run from Malik Carter to cap off an eight-play opening drive, but South Warren answered with a 58-yard strike from sophomore quarterback Caden Veltkamp to Mason Willingham, making it 7-all before Partinger’s touchdown run.
The Spartans offense couldn’t be slowed from there. It scored on all four possessions in the first half.
South Warren’s second touchdown came when running back Kobe Martin broke free for a 48-yard touchdown run. The third came on a 15-yard Veltkamp pass to Jason Putman and the fourth was a 2-yard run from Martin, who finished with 123 yards on 17 carries.
Veltkamp, who picked up his first Division I offer from Western Kentucky following his first two games as the team’s starting quarterback – both of which were wins at Houchens-Smith Stadium – was given plenty of time by his offensive line and completed 14-of-17 passes for 128 yards in the first half.
“We just spent a lot of time working on making sure that when they brought blitzes we would be in the right spots and we just did a good job preparing and watched a lot of film,” senior lineman Justin Bowen said. “They’re a good team. They had a great D-line, came off the ball fast, but we just got in the right spots when we needed to be there.”
Veltkamp finished with 19 completions for 259 yards and two touchdowns. He completed passes to seven different receivers.
“We just really did our thing,” Veltkamp said. “The receivers caught the ball really well, the line had good pass guard and we just went after them. They scored and we had to fight back and that’s just how it went.”
The defense continued to set the tone in the second half and came away with interceptions in Franklin-Simpson’s first two drives. The first was from Konner Mason and was followed by an 80-yard touchdown pass to Bell to make it 35-14 to play with 9:02 remaining in the third quarter.
The second was from Tyler Snell and set up the Spartans at the Franklin-Simpson 6-yard line.
South Warren couldn’t take advantage and had a field goal attempt from Eldar Dervisevic blocked after a penalty. The Spartans had over 100 yards of penalties on the night.
“I’m at the point now where it’s got to be me. I think it’s my fault,” Smith said. “If we’re going three weeks into it and we’re still having this many penalties, we’re really still not understanding situational football. That’s a big weakness of us right now. I’ve got to change what I’m doing so we can make some improvements Week 4.”
Luke Burton scored on a 2-yard run with 1:43 to play in the third to make it 41-14, before South Warren ran out the clock to move to 3-0 on the season. It’s the 18th win in a row for the Spartans after a perfect 15-0 campaign that ended with the Class 5A championship last year.
Franklin-Simpson hasn’t had the same success to start the year after a victory over Johnson Central in last year’s Class 4A championship game. The Wildcats are 0-3 with losses to Greenwood (3-0) and Meade County (2-0) in its first two games.
“I felt like, at times, you could see we could be pretty good, but without seeing the film, it’s hard to pinpoint it. I think we still aren’t, at times, making those plays on both sides of the ball when we need to, where they were making more plays,” Franklin-Simpson coach Doug Preston said. “They were making more plays and they made more big plays.”
Gavin Finch had two carries for 59 yards and Partinger had seven carries for 49 yards to lead the Wildcats’ ground attack. Richardson completed five passes for 131 yards.
Franklin-Simpson is scheduled to travel to Battle Ground Academy (Tenn.) next week.
“Eventually the winning will take care of itself. We’ve been approaching it the same way we did when we played 45 games in three years, so it’ll come eventually,” Preston said. “Just got to get those young ones grown up and that kind of thing.”
South Warren is scheduled to host Warren Central Week 4 in a 7 p.m. game.
FSHS 14 0 0 0 – 14
SWHS 7 21 13 0 – 41
First Quarter
FS – Malik Carter 1 run (Cole Hollingsworth kick), 7:56
SW – Mason Willingham 58 pass from Caden Veltkamp (Dervisevic kick), 6:15
FS – Tedric Partinger 21 run (Hollingsworth kick), 2:37
Second Quarter
SW – Kobe Martin 48 run (Dervisevic kick) 11:52
SW – Putman 15 pass from Veltkamp (Dervisevic kick), 8:29
SW – Martin 2 run (Dervisevic kick), 0:32
Third Quarter
SW – Avrin Bell 80 pass from Veltkamp (Dervisevic kick), 9:02
SW – Luke Burton 2 run (Conversion failed), 1:43{&end}
