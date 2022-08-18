South Warren’s Kara Gipson (21) and Paige Logsdon (22) jump to block a spike by Greenwood’s Morgan Trevor (9) in the Lady Spartans’ 3-0 win over Greenwood at South Warren High School on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
South Warren’s Kara Gipson (21) and Paige Logsdon (22) jump to block a spike by Greenwood’s Morgan Trevor (9) in the Lady Spartans’ 3-0 win over Greenwood at South Warren High School on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Fast starts led to a quick victory for the South Warren volleyball team, which opened District 14 play with a 3-0 (25-23, 25-22, 25-18) win over Greenwood on Thursday at South Warren High School.
South Warren (2-0 overall, 1-0 District 14) jumped out to leads in all three sets to seize momentum from the Lady Gators and pick up a win against the team that eliminated the Spartans in last year’s District 14 Tournament.
“They really came in with a lot of energy,” South Warren coach Lindsey Sheffield said. “In the past I think that has been our problem. We sometimes lose some confidence. This year they seem to be a completely new team, morale-wise. It’s fun to watch them.”
South Warren built a 10-4 lead early in the first set -- the start of a trend throughout the match. Greenwood (1-1, 1-1) kept trying to rally in the set, but five service errors played a part in thwarting the momentum needed to complete the comeback.
Greenwood led 5-2 in the second set before the Spartans scored nine straight -- including five kills by Kara Gibson -- to surge in front 11-5.
“We wanted to start off really strong because we knew that if we started off strong we could carry that momentum with us throughout the rest of the sets,” Gipson said.
Gipson had six kills total in the second set, with Greenwood fighting off four set points before a service error clinched the set for South Warren.
The Spartans raced out to a 9-1 lead in the third set and withstood an early run by the Lady Gators that briefly cut the deficit to three before South Warren was able to put it away.
Gipson finished with 12 kills. Paige Logsdon added eight kills, while Kendall Simmons finished with 25 assists.
“Kara is quite a threat at the net,” Sheffield said. “She has a very heavy arm. With Kendall being somewhat offensive minded it helps open Kara up, as well as the other hitters. It makes our offense a whole lot better whenever Kendall is being aggressive and Kara is being aggressive.”
Aubrey Packer had seven kills for Greenwood, while Addi McEwing and Morgan Trevor added five kills each.
“South is a good team,” Greenwood coach Chandler Kinley said. “We knew they were a good team coming into it, so it sucks getting in a big hole., It’s also hard when we don’t get our girls rolling. When you have good hitters like Aubrey and Morgan and Addi you have to find them the ball better.”
