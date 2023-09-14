South Warren had a wait a long time for Thursday's 1-0 victory over District 14 rival Warren Central.
The two squads originally started the game on Sept. 5 and made it to a scoreless halftime before a weather stoppage that turned into a postponement -- until Thursday, when the two sides picked up right where they left off to start the second half.
"I think it was weird to just have to play one half," Spartans coach Tom Alexander said. "Normally what we end up doing is we can make any adjustments at halftime. We were talking about it -- there's no adjustments to make. This is halftime right now.
"So we wanted to come out fast. The last couple games we've come out really, really slow and conceded early goals. We were just trying to make sure that we did not do that, get numbers back behind the ball and defend with numbers. We've been trying to place a big emphasis on winning the first and second ball and I think we finally did a better job of that today."
South Warren (9-2-1 overall, 5-0 District 14) got some early pressure while keeping up the attack on the Dragons' side of the field from the resumption of play, but needed nearly 20 minutes to finally break through.
Leo Kogetsu sent a cross to the top of the penalty area to fellow senior Tarik Hamzagic, who collected the ball and whipped a shot that rolled past Warren Central goalkeeper Almian Sakanovic and inside the right post for the game's only goal.
"I just turned and shot, and hoped for the best," Hamzagic said.
It was the fifth goal of the season for Hamzagic.
"Tarik's a senior, he's a three-year varsity player who's been in our system since sixth grade, pretty much," Alexander said. "So he's been around long enough, he knows what we try to do, he knows what the expectations are. All of our seniors have really embraced what those expectations are."
Warren Central (8-5, 2-3) totaled three corner kicks in the second half, but couldn't get a shot on goal to try for the equalizer. The loss slowed some of the Dragons' momentum following their Kentucky 2A Championship state tournament title victory on Saturday in Owensboro -- the program's second straight 2A state crown.
"We've got to take these next 16 days and really focus on what we've got to get better at -- that's pretty much it," Warren Central coach A.J. Ray said. "We've got to forget about the 2A, sadly, and look forward to what comes in October."
The shutout by South Warren secured a regular-season sweep of the Dragons after the Spartans won the first matchup 1-0 in double overtime on Aug. 28. It also marked a return to form for South Warren, which tallied shutout wins in five of its first six matches but surrendered 10 goals combined over the previous three matches before Thursday's home win.
"Goals happen, it's just bound to happen," South Warren goalkeeper Braxton McCoy said. "Then we bounced back and got this clean sheet on Central -- plan to keep it going though, for sure."
The Spartans, who have already locked up the top seed in the upcoming district tournament with one district match left to play, are back in action Saturday with a pair of road games at Marshall County -- first against Calloway County, then later in the day against the host Marshals.
Warren Central will be at Owensboro on Saturday.