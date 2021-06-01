South Warren struck fast when it had its first opportunity at the plate in the postseason after a strong regular season.
Entering the District 14 Tournament with just one loss, the Spartans put up five runs in the first inning and beat host Bowling Green 6-1 in a semifinal matchup Tuesday.
"Yesterday in practice we just worked on making our first at bat worth it and not wasting it," South Warren shortstop Caroline Pitcock said. "I think we just took that into play and really captured that."
The Lady Purples (15-13) carried momentum into the game as well, with wins in 11 straight games and 14 of their last 15 -- including a 15-0 victory over Warren Central in the tournament's opening game the day prior -- after starting the season 1-11. Bowling Green struck first in the semifinal showdown, taking advantage of a couple of walks from South Warren (32-1) starter Selynna Metcalfe and an error to bring Kendle White home for a 1-0 advantage.
"It's just a carry over from the games before. We won the last 11 or so. We've had some big wins in that run and the girls are just playing with some confidence and that first inning you could see it," Bowling Green coach Demont Franklin said. "They came out with a little excitement and put that run on the board. It was one of the first times we've scored in the first inning on them.
"We had a little momentum going, but you're playing one of the top teams in the state and they come back in the bottom and put some hits together and had a nice first inning. You take away the first inning and we play right there with them."
When Emily Reynolds stepped in to lead off the bottom of the first, quality at bats were aplenty for the Spartans. She capped off a 10-pitch at bat with a line-drive single off the end of the glove of Bowling Green shortstop Ava Bennett and the hits kept coming.
Metcalfe, Caroline Pitcock and Carrie Enlow followed with back-to-back-to-back RBI doubles that were part of five straight South Warren hits to start the inning, and the Spartans added runs on an error and a sacrifice fly from Elly Bennett to make it a 5-1 game.
"We worked yesterday at practice solely on offense -- we spent Sunday working on defense and then yesterday working on offense -- and we told the girls, 'When you come out here tonight, have good at bats. That's your main goal,' " Kelly Reynolds said.
"I think that right there -- Emily going 10 pitches in that at bat -- is huge, and then getting a base hit off it. Even if the shortstop would have caught that line drive, it's still a good at bat and kind of gives some confidence there. I felt like once the line drive gets through, then the next batter comes up and up and up and up."
From there, both teams settled in the circle and in the field.
Metcalfe pitched the first four innings, allowing just one hit and three walks after Bowling Green picked up its lone run in the first inning. Reynolds came on to close out the victory, allowing just one hit and no walks and striking out four, including two in the final inning.
Savannah Jones allowed eight hits -- just two after the first inning -- a walk and a hit batter in six innings.
South Warren's final run came in the bottom of the fifth, when Pitcock led off the frame with a double, advanced to third on a ground out and scored when she beat the throw home on a bunt from McLane Hudson to make it 6-1.
The Spartans advance to Wednesday's 5:30 p.m. championship game at Bowling Green, where they'll face the winner of Tuesday's second semifinal between Greenwood and Warren East.