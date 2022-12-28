South Warren’s girls’ basketball team had a chance to pull off a late comeback against Rockcastle County in the Spartans’ own holiday tournament on Wednesday afternoon.
A few less turnovers late, getting an extra bucket or two instead of empty possessions in the final minutes could have made all the difference for South Warren in a FirstBank Holiday Bash opening-round 57-48 loss to the Lady Rockets.
Spartans coach Lane Embry would’ve preferred a better start than a solid comeback.
“We started off and we didn’t do a very good job defensively in the first quarter and dug ourselves a hole that was hard to come out of,” Embry said. “That’s something that we’ve done quite a bit of recently, and we’ve got to figure out what’s going on with our first quarters. The girls fought hard there late, but again we found ourselves in a hole that we just couldn’t dig out of. We’ve got to find better ways to create offense early and get defensive stops.”
Rockcastle County (5-3) came out on fire, building a 16-11 lead in first quarter behind solid shooting from all over the floor.
South Warren (3-7) surged back to tie the game at 16-all, but the Lady Rockets kept churning out points as Taylor King’s 3-pointer started a quarter-ending 7-0 run that gave her team a 23-16 lead early.
The Spartans charged right back into it with a 6-0 run to open the second, but Rockcastle’s Talynne Shearer (19 points, nine rebounds) scored a pair of buckets in an answering 8-0 run. By halftime, the Lady Rockets were up 33-23.
“Credit to them, for sure – I was not pleased with our defense, but good offense makes defense look bad,” Embry said. “I thought they did a good job of running their stuff and we let them be comfortable a little too much.”
After a near-even third quarter, the Spartans fell behind by 15 at 50-35 after Shearer’s backdoor cut basket with 6:14 to play.
South Warren finally got going, with 3-pointers from McLaine Hudson and Lydia Frank trimming helping trim that deficit to 50-44 with 3:58 to go.
After that, the Spartans simply couldn’t muster much offense. Hudson’s two free throws and a basket off the dribble was it for South Warren over that final stretch and Rockcastle hit enough free throws to pull away for the win.
The loss was South Warren’s fourth straight.
“We’ve played some pretty good competition,” Embry said. “That team right there is a good team. We felt like they were one of the better teams coming to our tournament this year, which is why we put ourselves against them in the first game. We want to play competition.
“We’ve played some really good teams here lately and hopefully they’re showing us our weaknesses and we’re learning from it.”
The Spartans continue tournament play Thursday at home against Fairdale.
RCHS 23 10 13 11 – 57
SWHS 1 6 7 11 14 – 48
RCHS – Shearer 19, Cash 12, K. King 7, T. King 7, K. Smith 6, H. King 4, Spivey 2.
SWHS – Hudson 11, Frank 9, Hodges 8, Munrath 7, Mitchell 6, Strow 5, Garrett 1, As. Overbay 1.