South Warren's Faith Martin and McKenna Stahl are both tied for fourth after shooting a 2-over par 74 in Friday's opening round of the KHSAA state golf tournament at the Bowling Green Country Club.
South Warren enters Saturday's final round in third in the team standings after shooting a 324. The Spartans are 10 shots behind team leader Marshall County and four shots behind Lexington Christian.
Madison Central's Elizabeth Eberle is the individual leader, shooting a 2-under 70 in the opening round.
Joining the South Warren team in the second round are several local golfers.
Glasgow's Abbie Lee is tied for ninth after shooting a 4-over 76. Greenwood's Emma Harmon and Glasgow's Nina McMurtrey shot a 7-over 79, and Barren County's Bree Russell shot a 14-over 86.
Bowling Green's Raegan Richardson (95) and Barren County's Taylor Gaunce (97) missed the cut.
