Fresh off an emotional home victory over archrival Bowling Green to open district play last week, South Warren's football team appeared a prime candidate for a letdown on Friday.
Facing a struggling McCracken County team that's deceptively good -- on offense at least -- in a non-district matchup, the Spartans could well have been walking into a classic trap game.
South Warren (6-1) was having none of it, delivering a crisp offensive performance highlighted by Kobe Martin's five-touchdown night and a smothering defensive effort to roll to a 41-0 victory.
"We talk about it all the time -- you can't play 10 straight emotional games," Spartans coach Brandon Smith said. "It's just not going to work that way. But you can execute, focus and do all those things. That's kind of what we've been talking about, really not just this week but a couple weeks this year."
Martin, a senior running back, delivered a career night in the victory. He piled up 118 rushing yards and three touchdowns, plus added two catches -- both for touchdowns -- totaling 59 yards.
"Our coaches, they were really, really hard on us in practice this week," Martin said. "And they just let us know that even though we beat BG, it didn't mean anything and we're going to have to play them again another game."
Martin got the scoring started in the first quarter, capping a 10-play, 56-yard drive with a 2-yard touchdown run.
McCracken County (1-7), which came into the night averaging nearly 300 yards of offense per game, could get nothing going against the Spartans. Another punt to end the Mustangs' second possession set up another South Warren touchdown drive, with Spartans quarterback Caden Veltkamp hitting Tyler Snell with a 14-yard touchdown pass to make it 13-0 with 1:51 left in the first.
Another three-and-out by the Mustangs quickly burnt them again, as Martin took a short pass from Bryce Button in the middle and weaved through traffic for a 38-yard touchdown reception.
"I thought he ran well," Smith said of Martin. "The first series I didn't, and then he kicked it into another gear and I thought it was really probably the best he's run it the rest of the game."
Later in the second quarter, McCracken's botched snap on a punt gave South Warren the ball at the Mustangs' 20, and Martin promptly burst through a seam on first down for a 20-yard touchdown run.
Martin and the Spartans still weren't done in the first half. After the South Warren defense -- which held the Mustangs to 30 yards of offense in the first half -- forced another punt, Avril Bell's 54-yard punt return set up another one-play touchdown. This time, Veltkamp hit Martin for a 21-yard touchdown strike to put South up 34-0 with 1:41 left in the half.
The Spartans had the first offensive possession of the second half, and once again put points on the board with another 10-play, 64-yard drive finished off with Martin's 4-yard touchdown run to set the final score.
McCracken County found slightly more success on offense in the final two quarters, mostly against the Spartans' reserves, but still managed just 60 yards of total offense. Jeremiah Hughes led the Mustangs with 47 rushing yards.
"I was proud of our defense because McCracken is good on offense," Smith said. "They've moved the ball and scored points against everyone they've played and coach (Marc) Clark really does a good job of scheming things up, and he really did against us. Our guys just made some plays."
Veltkamp was 9-of-14 passing for 105 yards and two touchdowns, plus caught a two-point conversion pass from Button (5-of-10 passing for 70 yards, 1 TD).
Snell added three catches for 50 yards in the win.
South Warren returns to district play with an Oct. 14 matchup at Christian County.
MCHS 0 0 0 0 -- 0
SWHS 13 21 7 0 -- 41
First quarter
SW -- Kobe Martin 2 run (run failed), 5:34
SW -- Tyler Snell 14 pass from Caden Veltkamp (Eldar Dervisevic kick), 1:51
Second quarter
SW -- Martin 38 pass from Bryce Button (Veltkamp pass from Button), 10:02
SW -- Martin 20 run (Dervisevic kick), 4:26
SW -- Martin 21 pass from Veltkamp (kick failed), 1:41
Third quarter
SW -- Martin 4 run (Dervisevic kick), 9:23