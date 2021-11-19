South Oldham delivered a haymaker in the first quarter against host South Warren in Friday's Class 5A state football playoff third-round matchup.
The Dragons responded to the Spartans' initial score with a an instant momentum-shifter on a 74-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. It was the sort of explosive play that can inspire an underdog and rattle a favorite ... but not South Warren. The Spartans shrugged off that score and proceeded to bury South Oldham with an avalanche of first-half touchdowns en route to a 47-13 victory that wasn't that close.
The victory kept alive the Spartans' quest for a state championship, with the next obstacle this coming Friday on the road at unbeaten Woodford County in the Class 5A state semifinals.
"I thought the guys did a really nice job," South Warren coach Brandon Smith said. "The offensive coaches had a really nice game plan and everybody was really confident going in -- and they executed. We really didn't miss a beat, for the most part. A couple adversity things here and there, but I really like how we responded."
After forcing a punt on the game's opening possession, the Spartans grabbed a 7-0 lead with a crisp 99-yard drive as quarterback Caden Veltkamp (13-of-19 passing for 251 yards) gained yardage in chunks with a 39-yard completion to Avrin Bell before capping the drive with a 32-yard scoring strike to Cristian Conyers.
South Oldham (9-4) instantly struck back with Fowler's kickoff return for a touchdown, but it didn't matter.
South Warren (12-1) retook the lead on its next possession with an eight-play, 50-yard drive finished off with Kobe Martin's 11-yard touchdown run. It was the start of a big night for Martin, who tallied 122 rushing yarda dna three touchdowns.
"We knew in this game that we were going to have to play really hard because they're a really big and physical team," Martin said. "They're a really good team, so we knew we had to play really physical in this game."
The Spartans' defense then forced another three-and-out for the Dragons before the spotlight shifted to South Warren's Luke Burton. First, Burton hauled in a 34-yard yard touchdown strike from Veltkamp that put his team up 21-7 with 10:48 left in the half.
Then just 18 seconds later, Burton was in the end zone again after scooping up a South Oldham fumbled snap and dashing 34 yards for a touchdown.
"I saw it -- it was just rolling around and I grabbed it," Burton said.
Burton's third touchdown on the night on a 1-yard run put South Warren up 35-7 with 4:14 left in the first half, but the Spartans weren't done yet. After forcing another Dragons punt, South Warren faced a punting situation of its own on the ensuing possession. Instead of booting the ball away, the Spartans' Tyler Snell tucked it and ran 62 yards on a fake to keep the drive going. Two plays later, Martin burst into the end zone on a 12-yard touchdown run to put his team up 41-7 going into halftime.
The Spartans got the opening possession of the second half, and efficiently marched 95 yards in just six plays to score on Martin's 15-yard touchdown run that started the running clock with 9:43 left in the third quarter.
South Warren outgained the Dragons 474-138 in total offense.
"They're a running team, but they abandoned that pretty quickly," Smith said. "They kind of got into some stuff that they don't normally like to do and they don't want to do. That's a tribute to our defense. And then our offense kind of put them in a position where they've got to do some things they don't want to do."
SOHS 7 0 0 6 -- 13
SWHS 14 27 6 0 -- 47
First quarter
SW -- Cristian Conyers 32 pass from Caden Veltkamp (Eli McIntosh kick), 5:31
SO -- Wyatt Fowler 74 kickoff return (Sam Reagan kick), 5:12
SW -- Kobe Martin 11 run (McIntosh kick), 1:35
Second quarter
SW -- Luke Burton 34 pass from Veltkamp (McIntosh kick), 10:48
SW -- Burton 36 fumble return (run failed), 10:30
SW -- Burton 1 run (Veltkamp run), 4:14
SW -- Martin 12 run (pass failed), 1:10
Third quarter
SW -- Martin 15 run (kick failed), 9:43
Fourth quarter
SO -- Connor Hayden 15 pass from Nick Hamilton (kick failed), 1:31