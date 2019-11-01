South Warren is finding a groove heading into the postseason.
Kobe Martin scored four times as the Spartans stormed past Logan County 53-6 in the regular-season finale at Spartan Stadium on Friday.
“I feel like we’ve kind of hit our stride a little bit offensively and are getting comfortable with what Mason (Willingham) can do and letting him get comfortable too and making things simple for him and easy for him,” South Warren coach Brandon Smith said. “We’re still getting touches to all the guys we need to get touches to, so I’m really pleased with that and I really think the offensive line is probably the biggest thing. They’ve kicked it up a notch the last couple of weeks.”
The win is the third straight for South Warren after a 14-3 loss to Bowling Green on Oct. 14 – the Spartans’ only loss this season. Willingham took over at quarterback in Week 6 after Caden Veltkamp was injured in a 22-8 win at Central the week before.
He led the Spartans to a 21-20 win in his first start at Glasgow, which was followed by the loss to Bowling Green. Since then, he’s led his team to 36 points in back-to-back wins over Christian County and Greenwood, the team they’ll face next week in the first round of the postseason.
On Friday, the South Warren offense started scoring from its first play. Willingham hit Tomi Mustapha with a short pass, which Mustapha then took for a 53-yard touchdown.
“(My confidence level) has gotten a lot higher than it was before,” Willingham said. “Throwing the ball, even on a colder night like this, it’s a little bit harder to throw the ball in the first place, but it’s still better than previous weeks. Running the ball is a lot easier. I’m getting used to all the blocking schemes and all that.”
Willingham finished with 120 yards on 6-of-10 passing.
The Spartans added touchdowns on their next two possessions in the first quarter, both of which came from Martin. The first was a 25-yard score and the second was a 6-yard touchdown to make it a 20-0 lead by the end of the first quarter. Martin finished with 82 yards on 13 carries. Weonard Hopkins added 69 yards on 11 attempts.
“I don’t do anything unless my O-line does anything, so you’ve got to give all the credit to the O-line,” Martin said.
Logan County’s only score came on its next possession: a 14-play drive capped off with a 14-yard touchdown pass from Tyler Ezell to Jaden Sells.
The Cougars entered the game in a three-way tie for first in Class 4A, District 1 with Madisonville-North Hopkins and Hopkinsville, with Logan County leading the tiebreaker with 14 points. The Maroons hosted Mayfield and Hopkinsville hosted Paducah Tilghman on Friday. Results from those games were not immediately available following Logan County’s loss to South Warren.
After forcing South Warren to punt for the first time on its fourth drive, Tyler Snell intercepted a pass on a trick play to set up Martin’s third score – a 5-yard run to make it 27-6 with 5:15 left in the half.
Logan County couldn’t get much going offensively for the remainder of the game. Ezell was injured on a running play less than a minute after Martin’s score and did not return. His status for next week’s game was not known immediately following Friday’s game.
“When you’ve got a player of that caliber that can change the game – he goes down and it’s kind of a balloon-popper for your team and kills our momentum,” Logan County coach Todd Adler said. “We were in position to where if we didn’t score on that drive he got hurt on, we were going to pull him out anyway because the game was getting out of hand.”
South Warren limited Logan County to just 104 yards of offense, including minus 8 on the ground.
The Spartans closed the door in the third quarter with 26 points to start the running clock. Jantzen Dunn took a pitch from Willingham 56 yards for a touchdown on the second play of the half and South Warren added to its lead with an 8-yard run from Martin, a 25-yard fumble recovery from Konner Mason and a 3-yard run from Logan Crick.
The win puts South Warren at 9-1 heading into next week’s first-round matchup with Greenwood. The Spartans trailed 9-8 at halftime against the Gators in the regular-season meeting but won 36-18.
“I don’t think anybody likes playing someone within a two or three-week span, but that’s the reality of it and we definitely have a lot of corrections we can make from the first game,” Smith said. “We’re going to have to do that and put together the best game plan we can.”
LCHS 0 6 0 0 – 6
SWHS 20 7 26 0 – 53
First Quarter
SW – Tomi Mustapha 53 pass from Mason Willingham (Eldar Dervisevic kick), 8:02
SW – Kobe Martin 25 run (Two-point conversion failed), 4:50
SW – Martin 6 run (Dervisevic kick), 2:03
Second Quarter
LC – Jaden Sells 14 pass from Tyler Ezell (Kick missed), 10:50
SW – Martin 5 run (Dervisevic kick), 5:15
Third Quarter
SW – Jantzen Dunn 56 run (Kick missed), 11:48
SW – Martin 8 run (Dervisevic kick), 7:42
SW – Konner Mason 25 fumble return (Dervisevic kick), 6:28
SW – Logan Crick 3 run (Kick missed), 2:44{&end}
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.