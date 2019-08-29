The South Warren football team’s 16-game winning streak is tied for the longest current streak in the state with Christian Academy-Louisville.
The Spartans went 15-0 and won the Class 5A state championship last year, the Centurions perfect on the way to the 2A title.
For South Warren to continue its streak, it’ll need a win over Warren East in the German American Bank Bowl on Friday at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
“I don’t even know if anybody around the program talks about (the winning streak). If they do, they don’t around me,” South Warren coach Brandon Smith said. “We’re just really dead-set on trying to improve ourselves. Everybody’s trying to work on their own craft, become the best player they can be and really get the full potential out of this team.
“That’s really the same approach we’ve had the last few years. We don’t really focus on even winning, so much as we do just trying to get better.”
Western Kentucky University is a place where Smith has had success at the helm for South Warren. The Spartans beat Butler 33-20 Saturday in the Rafferty’s Bowl to move to 6-0 under Smith in games on the college’s campus since he took over the program in 2014.
“I lost a lot of games there as a player, so I guess maybe I was due some as a coach,” Smith, who played quarterback for the Hilltoppers, joked. “I don’t know, I think you try to prepare them mentally for the atmosphere and what it’s going to be like and try to paint a picture for them throughout the week of what that game is going to be like, what that stadium is going to be like wherever we’re playing.”
Smith is expecting another good atmosphere against Warren East on Friday night. The Raiders are coming off a 48-0 win against Russellville in the Kenway Concrete Bowl in a game where quarterback Nolan Ford threw for 126 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for another 63 yards and two scores.
“Nolan’s essentially a three-year starter for us and he’s just a junior. If we’re going to be good on offense, he’s going to have to be good because he’s the quarterback, he’s got a lot of experience and we expect him to make plays for us,” Warren East coach Jeff Griffith said. “If we’re going to have success moving the ball against South Warren, he’s going to have to be really good.”
The Spartans will be without defensive end Isaac Young on Friday due to injury, but will rely on Jamison Reagan and David Hudson to try to replace him. Young, the returning leader in tackles from last year’s state championship team, had three total tackles Saturday, including two for a loss.
Warren East will also be without a couple of key players due to injury Friday. Strong safety Memphas Hite and guard Conner Graves won’t see action, according to Griffith.
The Raiders allowed the Panthers just 82 yards of offense – 62 rushing and 20 through the air – in the season opener, and know they’ll be up against a tough offense this week.
“The main thing for us is being able to stop the run against them. They have a sophomore quarterback that gets a lot of attention and rightfully so, but to beat them and to stay in the game with them, we’ve got to be able to stop the run,” Griffith said. “They have an outstanding offensive line that we’ve got to find a way to match up against to slow them down.”
First-year quarterback Caden Veltkamp completed eight passes for 83 yards and three touchdowns against Butler and running back Kobe Martin went for 179 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries.
“We’ve got a young team. There’s no denying that. We’re starting a lot of young guys,” Smith said. “The one fun part about that is you see change instantly week-to-week when you have a young team as opposed to when you have an old team, there’s not as much change.”
South Warren leads the all-time series with Warren East 4-2. The Spartans won the last meeting 34-7 during the 2016 season.
Friday's kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.