South Warren swept the competition at Greenwood's Spring Break Meet on Thursday.
In the boys' meet, South Warren tallied 113.5 points to top Warren Central (63), Greenwood (45) and Warren East (18.5). South Warren's girls' team tallied 109 points to best Greenwood (50), Warren Central (49) and Warren East (34).
South Warren had four individuals win two events apiece in the boys' meet. Christian Conyer claimed first-place finishes in the 100-meter dash (11.34 seconds) and 200 (24.86), while the Spartans' Ethan Luis won both the 800 (2:13.54) and 1,600 (4:59.64).
Also for South Warren, Noah Namvong was first in both the 110 hurdles (17.24) and 300 hurdles (45.74), while teammate John French won the discus (109 feet, 07 inches) and shot put (40-00.50). The Spartans' Kellen Patterson added an individual win in the 3,200 (11:27.44).
The Spartans' Luis, Brandon Irvin, Vance Ruiz and Namvong won the 1,600 relay (4:05.25), while Irvin, Luis, Braden Armstrong and Noah Graham took first in the 3,200 relay (9:29.54).
Warren Central got individual wins from Jules Mlongeca in the 400 (56.95), Izayiah Villafuerte in the long jump (16-03.00) and Malik Jefferson in the triple jump (37-00.25).
The Dragons' Deanglo Patterson, Mlongeca, Villafuerte and Jefferson teamed to win both the 400 relay (47.99) and 800 relay (1:39.33).
Hunter Durkee had the lone win for host Greenwood, claiming first in the high jump (5-06).
In the girls' meet, South Warren's Taylor Brown won both the 1,600 (5:51.27) and 3,200 (12:18.88) and teammate Kennedy Coradini picked up firsts in both the shot put (28-03.25) and discus (78-05).
Other individual winners for the Spartans in the girls' meet were Karson Deaton in the 200 (27.47), Abby Overbay in the 400 (1:07.07) and Megan Kitchens in the 800 (2:27.09).
Kitchens, Brown, Katherie Gill and Lydia Nathan combined to win the 3,200 relay (11:10.24).
Greenwood's Jessica Peterson won both the 100 hurdles (19.90) and 300 hurdles (56.43), while the Lady Gators' Lily Clark, Hannah Wiles, Heather Gaynor and Erin Heltsley combined to take first in the 1,600 relay (4:53.17).
Warren Central's Mia Cardillo took firsts in both the long jump (13-03.00) and triple jump (30-09.00), while the Lady Dragons' Kelsey Lazo won the 100 (13.64) and Ariana Simmons won the high jump (5-02).
Cardillo, Jaida Tooley, Lazo and Simmons combined to win both the 400 relay (54.80) and 800 relay (1:54.22).