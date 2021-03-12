South Warren came out on top in both the boys' and girls' competitions Thursday at the Greenwood All Comers track and field meet.
In the boys' meet, South Warren tallied 71 points to top Warren Central (55) and Greenwood (34). South Warren's girls finished with 70 points, while Warren Central had 61 points and Greenwood 38 points.
Individually for the Spartans in the girls' meet, Kate Chiddister (100-meter dash, 13.75 seconds), Madeline Irvin (400, 1:07.97), Ryleigh Johnson (800, 2:32.53), Taylor Brown (1,600, 6:05.66), Hayley Best (3,200, 13:04.89) and Nailah Nwanguma (discus, 90 feet, 2 inches) all claimed first-place finishes.
South Warren's Tobi Akangbe, Avery Bartlett, Chiddister and Bree Hunter combined to win the 400 relay (57.10). Alyssa Cunningham, Johnson, Irvin and Lilly Degehart combined to finish first in the 1,600 relay (4:57.49), and Brown, Anslee Crosby, Lydia Nathan and Johnson won the 3,200 relay (10:49.77) for the Spartans.
Warren Central's Jaida Tooley won three individual events -- the 200 (27.58), high jump (5-04) and long jump (14-08.00) and Kabozya Yagabo claimed firsts in the 100 hurdles (20.06) and 300 hurdles (1:03.81). Mia Cardillo added a first-place finish in the triple jump (30-02.00) for the Lady Dragons.
Cardillo, Yagabo, Kelsey Lazo and Tooley teamed to win the 800 relay (1:59.62).
Greenwood's Katie Howard won the shot put (32-05.00).
In the boys' competition, South Warren got individual wins from Christian Conyers (100, 11.34), Noah Namvong (110 hurdles, 17.51), Avrin Bell (high jump, 5-02), Harrison Bryce (long jump, 16-08.00) and Trey Wallace (discus, 97-03).
The Spartans' Conyers, Bell, Brian Sosa and Bailey Shoemaker won the 400 relay (48.99), while Brandon Irvin, Bryce McAlister, Hunter Clemons and Kellen Patterson combined to finish first in the 3,200 relay (9:38.22).
Warren Central's Jules Mlongeca posted firsts in both the 200 (25.85) and 400 (57.13), while Summy Manirakiza won the triple jump (35-05.00).
Also for the Dragons, Tyseam Day, Manirakiza, Leonce Ndikumana and Mlongeca teamed to win the 800 relay (1:44.54) and Edwin Hernandez, Faysal Yasin, Saul Gomez and Win Htun finished first in the 1,600 relay (4:38.22).
Cates Duncan claimed wins in both the 800 (2:07.14) and 1,600 (4:46.37) for host Greenwood. The Gators also got firsts from Andrew Thomas (3,200, 11:18.35), Drew Smothers (300 hurdles, 49.65) and Sebastian Conwell (shot put, 44-09.00).