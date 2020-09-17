The South Warren boys’ soccer team picked up a big District 14 win Thursday, knocking off defending region champion Warren Central 3-1 at Warren Central High School in a rematch of last year’s region final.
While the win put South Warren (3-0 overall, 2-0 District 14) in good shape in the regular-season standings, Spartans coach Tom Alexander said it is likely just the first of several meetings with the Dragons.
“It’s nice because we always want to get the highest seed that we can in the district,” Alexander said. “With only playing one game, this puts us in a good spot right now. We won the regular-season games against them last year and they won when it mattered, so that’s something we talked about. We are glad we got this one, but we know that if we actually get to play our district tournament that we are going to have to see them again. This time we have to make sure we get the ones that matter too, not just the regular-season one.”
Warren Central (3-1, 2-1), which beat the Spartans 2-0 in the District 14 final and 2-0 in the Region 4 final, got off to a good scoring start on a goal from Leonce Ndikumana in the 36th minute. South Warren was able to answer right before the half, when Kiram Mujic scored off a pass from Anthony Cano.
“I thought our first half, we were really tight and nervous,” Alexander said. “We did things that were out of character. To be honest, we were fortunate to not be down at halftime. I thought that goal at the end of the first half was really big for us.”
While Alexander was pleased with the way the half ended, Warren Central coach Aaron Ray said he was disappointed that the Dragons were unable to hold the momentum.
“We got a goal and we just got content,” Ray said. “In the past we have been able to score one goal and get a win just because our defense was so stout. We don’t have that same personnel this year, so we can’t relax anymore.”
South Warren surged in front in a three-minute span in the second half. Ajlin Alemic scored off an assist from Cano in the 52nd minute, then Cano capped the scoring three minutes later – scoring off a pass from Eldin Velic.
“They have a good defense, but we just came out stronger in the second half,” Cano said. “We decided to put some in.”
Warren Central was unable to mount much of an offensive attack the rest of the way as South Warren held a 7-1 advantage in shots on goal in the second half.
With Thursday the only regular-season meeting between the two teams, South Warren holds the tiebreaker for postseason seeding. While the Spartans were able to get the win Thursday, Ray said the game was a chance for his team to see where they needed to improve if they meet again the postseason.
“Before the game we talked about this being a test to try and figure out where we are,” Ray said. “It’s a game that we knew would expose some of our flaws. In the second half we saw a bunch of those exposed. That’s why we play this game, so we can figure out what we have to work on.
“I’m not upset with the result. I am happy with how South played to kind of let me know what I need to work on.”
South Warren will host Lexington Catholic on Saturday at 7 p.m., while Warren Central will play at South Warren at 3:30 p.m. CDT Saturday.{&end}
