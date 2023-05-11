GLASGOW -- You don't have to squint hard to see the potential of a Region 4 softball tournament championship game featuring South Warren and Barren County.
The Spartans have been counted among the state's best all season long and ranked third in the final Kentucky Softball Coaches Association statewide poll released Tuesday.
The Trojanettes ranked No. 12 in that same poll, so Thursday's clash provided a possible glimpse of what a South-Barren regional championship might look like -- foul balls, lots of them, in a rain-delayed matchup that took nearly three hours to complete.
In a game featuring two fearsome lineups that made pitching a real chore, the Spartans connected on more timely hits in a 10-6 victory that doubled the Trojanettes' season loss total to two.
"I thought gosh overall it was a lot of fouled off pitches," South Warren coach Kelly Reynolds said. "But I thought offensively as a whole we did a good job being disciplined at the plate and kind of waited for our pitches.
"Barren County did a good job at the plate too, fouling off and fouling off. There were a few (at bats) where our pitcher threw quite a few pitches, just trying to find the one would hopefully get them to hit the ball into fair territory where our defense could make the play and get them out. It was a tough offensive game."
South Warren (25-4) tallied 13 hits in the win, while Barren County (24-2) nearly kept pace with nine hits.
Barren County opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning when junior shortstop Katie Murphy led off with a double and later scored on a wild pitch. It was just the start of a big day for the Western Kentucky commit, who finished with three hits -- two doubles -- and scored a pair of runs.
The Spartans answered back in the top of the second with an RBI triple from Hope White, followed by Kaylee Wilson's RBI on a sac bunt.
South doubled its run total in the third with back-to-back RBI doubles by Katie Walker and Kinleigh Russell, but the Trojanettes responded with two runs in the bottom of the third on Riley Reed's RBI single and Mary Schalk's RBI groundout.
A three-run rally in the top of the fourth gave South a 7-3 lead and some separation. Avery Skaggs started the trouble for Barren by reaching on a two-base error to lead off, then McLaine Hudson followed with a bunt that turned into a double when no one covered the second-base bag. Skaggs came around to score on a wild pitch, and later Russell came through with a two-run single.
Russell, a freshman, finished the night with three hits and three RBIs.
"I think we were all really focused at the plate today and trying to be really disciplined," Russell said.
Murphy got a run back for Barren in the bottom of the fourth with an RBI groundout, but the Spartans came up with another three-run rally in the sixth. Layla Ogden delivered the big blow with a two-run double, then Walker capped it with an RBI single that put South up 10-4.
The Trojanettes kept grinding out at bats, with Murphy driving in another run with a single in the sixth and Schalk driving in one last run in the seventh.
Joining Murphy -- the daughter of Barren County coach Darryl Murphy -- with a multiple-hit night was Katie Elmore (2-for-4), who also pitched a scoreless seventh in relief after Trojanettes ace Chloe Witcher exited with an elevated pitch count over the sixth.
"Two really good hitting teams and also two really good pitching teams, too," Daryl Murphy said. "... Both pitching staffs threw almost 150 pitches each combined between two players on each team. I think what that tells you is the hitters were seeing the ball."
Hudson, who entered the game with a gaudy .663 batting average, actually saw that number go down slightly after "only" tallying a pair of doubles and a walk in five trips to the plate. Ogden, who pitched the final three innings in relief of Kendall Willingham, joined Russell with a three-hit night and Walker was 2-for-4 for the Spartans.
South Warren was set to face Henderson County in the Best of the West tournament Friday at Buchanon Park.
Barren County closes out the regular season Saturday with a pair of games in the Abe Lincoln Classic hosted by LaRue County.
SWHS 022 303 0 -- 10 13 1
BCHS 102 101 1 -- 6 9 2
WP: Willingham. LP: Witcher. SV: Ogden.