  • Jeff Nations

South Warren freshman Kinleigh Russell discusses the Spartans' 10-6 road win against Barren County on Thursday.

GLASGOW -- You don't have to squint hard to see the potential of a Region 4 softball tournament championship game featuring South Warren and Barren County.

– Follow sports editor Jeff Nations on Twitter @Jeff_NationsBG or visit bgdailynews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you